Mio Hoshino : An Ordinary housewife hooked on a spiritual life: Happy life with Japanese Gods

It's fun to be friends with Gods! Don’t think about things too hard!”JAPAN, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With many of Americans believing in miracles, Mio Hoshino has taken the concept to a whole new level in her book, "An Ordinary housewife hooked on a spiritual life." She discovers the power of a spiritual life to achieve small miracles in this humorous look at modern Japanese life.
Mio Hoshino’s book, Happy Life with Japanese Gods, redefines the concept of a miracle for many around the world. An ordinary Japanese housewife, Hoshino utilizes her spiritual life to rise to greater heights after a difficult event. Hoshino exclaims, ”It’s fun to be friends with Gods. Miracles do exist, and they happen to everyone!"
Happy Life with Japanese Gods is a humorous and comedic look into modern Japanese life from the perspective of a middle-aged housewife. This book is sure to leave readers feeling inspired and filled with a love for life.
Here are some of the key takeaways from Happy Life with Japanese Gods:
• Rediscover a love for life
• Experience the power of a spiritual life
• Enjoy the comedic anecdotes of an ordinary housewife
the BOOK of Happy life with Japanese Gods is a unique and inspiring book that encourages readers to explore the invisible world and discover miracles in every aspect of life.
She Said " It's fun to be friends with Gods.Miracles do exist and they happen to everyone! What are you waiting for? The departure to a spiritual life - let’s explore the invisible world!
Available now on Amazon Kindle
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BRQPZ616
About Mio Hoshino
Born in Kanagawa Prefecture Japan in 1968. she is a 53-year-old wife and mother who has almost finished raising my two children.
she has already become a fan favorite for readers of all ages in Japan, ensuring that the message of discovering miracles through spiritual exploration is shared with the world. her favourite phrase is “Everything is going to be OK”
