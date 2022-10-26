Maike creates a movie that points out the contradictions in the world’s environmental problems
Famous Japanese Environmental Improver Maike made a film after conducting extensive research on recycling.
Oceanic pollution, air pollution, and global warming are all connected”SENDAI, JAPAN, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maike is Japanese Environmental Improver and is one of the few people who have worked tirelessly for the recycling industry as part of their efforts to save the environment over the years.
Maike has now created a film in the hopes of raising awareness about the growing need for recycling and explaining why recycling is so important.
Japan has long been Asia's leading producer of plastic packaging waste. Japan's comprehensive waste management system and clean environment have frequently received praise from the international media, but it has been ignored that Japan continues to export waste to nearby nations like Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand.
According to Human Rights Watch , hundreds of thousands of metric tons of plastic waste from the European Union are shipped to Turkey for recycling Each year. Yet plastic recycling facilities in Turkey are threatening the health of local communities and workers, including children, refugees, and undocumented migrants.This is a significant contradiction in the world's environmental issues.
Maike said, “I have created a movie that is expected to highlight the major challenges posed by the environment if nothing is done. Oceanic pollution, air pollution, and global warming are all connected, and if Asian countries do not make an effort, it will be hard to achieve anything. Countries like Japan are far behind, and through my movie, I wish to get more and more people involved.”
The film not only points out the contradictions in recycling, but also offers concrete solutions to them.
