SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Caribou Biosciences, Inc. ("Caribou" or "the Company") CRBU for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on July 23, 2021 (the "IPO") and/or between July 23, 2021 and December 9, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 11, 2023.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. The treatment effect of Caribou's CB-010 was not as durable as it claimed to the market. The Company's commercial prospects for CB-010 were not as strong as it stated. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Caribou, investors suffered damages.

