Fire Recovery Fund Passes Senate

For Immediate Release

Contact:

Chris Nordstrum
(415) 601-1992
Chris.Nordstrum@nmlegis.gov

SANTA FE – This week, Senator Siah Correa Hemphill (D – Silver City), worked together with state officials and community leaders to secure $375,000 in emergency funding to help clean and repair acequias damaged from the Black Fire that burned over 325,000 acres in the Summer of 2022 and subsequent flooding that lasted through September.

While some infrastructure repairs like washed out roads were addressed more immediately, other repairs have been stalled due to issues with accessing state disaster relief dollars.

“I’m grateful for the collaborative work and commitment from the Interstate Stream Commission, New Mexico Department of Homeland Security & Emergency Management, and the Department of Transportation to address this urgent need,” said Senator Correa Hemphill. “While we continue working to secure additional and much-needed relief funding during the legislative session, this money will help address today’s critical need to get the acequias cleaned out and operational as irrigation season fast approaches.”

 “The Interstate Stream Commission is pleased to provide matching funds so that DHSEM and DOT can work to provide surface water to acequias and ditches damaged by post fire flooding,” said Rolf Schmidt-Petersen, the ISC Director.

“I’m happy to be a part of a team working to figure out solutions for our community needs,” said Priscilla Lucero, Executive Director of the Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments.

Senator Correa Hemphill is also working with Senator Crystal Diamond (R – Elephant Butte) on legislation (Senate Bill 334) to secure an additional $3 million in funding specifically for victims of the Black Fire.

