Demand for dryers and dehumidifiers surges in Hà Nội as spring begins

VIETNAM, February 11 - HÀ NỘI — The market for clothes dryers and dehumidifiers has seen a surge in demand in recent days, as the rainy spring season in Hà Nội has led to an increase in humidity levels.

According to Đinh Văn Hoàn, director of Media Mart Thanh Xuân, the demand for these products has sharply risen, with the supermarket's averaging sales of 20-25 units per day.

As the rainy and humid weather is expected to continue through the end of the month, it is predicted that demand for dryers and dehumidifiers will remain strong.

According to the director, the supermarket has imported products of various brands at different price levels to meet consumer needs.

Sharing the same view, a representative of HC electronics supermarket said that the number of dehumidifiers sold in the past few days was higher than in previous months.

At the Pico electronics supermarket on Nguyễn Trãi Street, Thanh Xuân District, there are many lines of dehumidifiers priced from VNĐ4 million (US$170) to VNĐ10 million.

Besides the mid-range product line, in the higher-end segment, dehumidifying products have integrated features such as air purification and ion generation.

In addition, the line of specialised, large-capacity dryers that can dry from 8-12 kilogramme of clothes with prices from VNĐ8-15 million for a product is also sought after by many people.

Trần Duy Linh in Nguyễn Văn Cừ Street, Long Biên District, Hà Nội, said that because his family has young children and the elderly, strong and prolonged rainy and humid weather that causes mould and bacteria can affect their health.

Therefore, he has also chosen to buy a dehumidifier with air purification and ion generation feature to ensure the health of everyone in the family.

Clothes drying equipment is also experiencing a boost in sales.

With limited financial resources, families often choose cloth dryers priced from VNĐ800,000 to VNĐ2 million per product.

To stimulate consumer demand, electronics supermarkets such as Media Mart, Nguyễn Kim, Pico, and Eco Mart constantly offer promotions and discounts on dehumidifiers, dryers and clothes dryers.

In addition to reducing the selling price, electronics supermarkets simultaneously implemented the programme of free shipping, free installation, and 0 per cent interest purchases. — VNS