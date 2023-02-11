Submit Release
PM hosts Brunei Minister of Finance and Economy

VIETNAM, February 11 -  

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on February 11 received Minister of Finance and Economy II of Brunei Dato Seri Setia Dr Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew Abdullah, the last activity in his two-day official visit to the country.

Appreciating remarkable progress recorded in the countries’ economic and trade cooperation, PM Chính suggested the sides strengthen the connection between their economies to support the building of both into  independent and self-reliant ones with extensive, substantive and effective international integration.

It is also necessary to promote cooperation in such potential sectors as agriculture, aquaculture, oil and gas; and study expanding joint works in new fields like digital economy, digital transformation, green and circular economy, he noted.

He went on to say that the nations should also step up collaboration in oil and gas exploitation and processing; the production of chemicals, fertilisers, and halal products; people-to-people exchange, and tourism.

For his part, the Brunei minister lauded Việt Nam’s socio-economic achievements and affirmed that the country is among potential partners of Brunei that can help his country with economic restructuring and diversification.

He pledged efforts to effectively implement agreements made by the senior leaders of the two countries during Chính’s visit, notably those create favourable conditions for Vietnamese and Brunei ministries, sectors, and firms to beef up ties and promote business and trade.

The minister also wished to soon visit Việt Nam.

After the meeting, PM Chính and his entourage left Brunei for Việt Nam, concluding his two-day official visit to the country. — VNS 

