Senate Bill 340 Printer's Number 276
PENNSYLVANIA, February 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 276
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
340
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, DUSH, J. WARD, HUTCHINSON, ARGALL,
STEFANO, BROOKS, AUMENT AND GEBHARD, FEBRUARY 10, 2023
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, FEBRUARY 10, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,
providing for online curriculum availability.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 1529. Online Curriculum Availability.--(a)
Beginning with the 2023-2024 school year and each school year
thereafter, a school entity shall post an Internet link or title
for every textbook used by the school entity, a course syllabus
or a written summary of each instructional course and the State
academic standards for each instructional course offered by the
school entity on its publicly accessible Internet website. The
information shall be updated no later than thirty (30) business
days after each time the list of textbooks, syllabi, course
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20