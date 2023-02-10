Senate Bill 362 Printer's Number 288

PENNSYLVANIA, February 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 288

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

362

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY FARRY, SANTARSIERO AND STEFANO, FEBRUARY 10, 2023

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, FEBRUARY 10, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in penalties and disposition of fines, further

providing for subsequent convictions of certain offenses.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 6503(a) and (a.1) of Title 75 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:

§ 6503. Subsequent convictions of certain offenses.

(a) General offenses.--Every person convicted of a second or

subsequent violation of any of the following provisions shall be

sentenced to pay a fine of not less than $200 nor more than

$1,000 or to imprisonment for not more than six months, or both:

Section 1543(a) (relating to driving while operating

privilege is suspended or revoked) except as set forth in

subsection (a.1).

Section 3367 (relating to racing on highways).

Section 3713 (relating to railroad trains not to block

crossings).

Section 3734 (relating to driving without lights to avoid

