Senate Bill 362 Printer's Number 288
PENNSYLVANIA, February 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 288
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
362
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY FARRY, SANTARSIERO AND STEFANO, FEBRUARY 10, 2023
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, FEBRUARY 10, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in penalties and disposition of fines, further
providing for subsequent convictions of certain offenses.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 6503(a) and (a.1) of Title 75 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:
§ 6503. Subsequent convictions of certain offenses.
(a) General offenses.--Every person convicted of a second or
subsequent violation of any of the following provisions shall be
sentenced to pay a fine of not less than $200 nor more than
$1,000 or to imprisonment for not more than six months, or both:
Section 1543(a) (relating to driving while operating
privilege is suspended or revoked) except as set forth in
subsection (a.1).
Section 3367 (relating to racing on highways).
Section 3713 (relating to railroad trains not to block
crossings).
Section 3734 (relating to driving without lights to avoid
