Submit Release
News Search

There were 665 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,354 in the last 365 days.

Senate Committee Schedule: Monday, February 13, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE
FIRST SESSION, 2023

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 13, 2023

Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.
Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.

FINANCE COMMITTEE
Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Monday, February 13, 2023 – 1:30 pm or call of the Chair – Room 322
SB 43     INTIMIDATION OF ELECTION OFFICIALS     (DUHIGG)
SB 96     PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICER PENSIONS     (MUÑOZ/LANE)

FULL COMMITTEE HEARING
     (924) Public Education Department     (Helms/Miller)
     (940) Public School Facilities Authority (Liu/Miller)
     (342) Public School Insurance Authority (Simon/Miller)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8300773742 or via telephone at 1 699 900 9128
Meeting ID: 830 077 3742
To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – 1:30 pm or call of the Chair – Room 322
FULL COMMITTEE HEARING
     (539) Commissioner of Public Lands     (Gaussoin/Chavez)
     (420) Regulation and Licensing Department     (Anderson/Rivera)
     (418) Tourism Department     (Dick-Peddie/Miller)
     (419) Economic Development Department (Dick-Peddie/Miller)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8300773742 or via telephone at 1 699 900 9128
Meeting ID: 830 077 3742
To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – 1:30 pm or call of the Chair – Room 322
FULL COMMITTEE HEARING
     (609) Indian Affairs Department      (Chenier/Macias)
     (631) Workforce Solutions Department      (Chenier/Mavrommatis)
     (624) Aging and Long-Term Services Department     (Klundt/Sciacca)
     (495) Spaceport Authority      (Dick-Peddie/Miller)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8300773742 or via telephone at 1 699 900 9128
Meeting ID: 830 077 3742
To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
The Capital Outlay Training Manual can be viewed on the Senate Finance Committee website, please refer to the appendix to see water and crisis resources.

Sonya Snyder, Finance Committee Secretary – Room 325, (505) 986-4363

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE
Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chairwoman

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311
SB 176     ACEQUIA FUND FOR DISASTER RESPONSE     (CAMPOS/JARAMILLO)
SB 195     WATER PROTECTION PERMANENT FUND     (CAMPOS)
SB 239     STREAM COMMISSION ACEQUIA BUREAU     (CAMPOS)
SB 254     GAME & FISH LICENSING FEES     (NEVILLE/CAMPOS)
SB 206     FORESTRY DIVISION PROCUREMENT EXEMPTION     (HAMBLEN/McQUEEN
SB 222     RETENTION OF WATER RIGHTS ORIGINAL DOCUMENTS     (PIRTLE)
SB 243     PLASTIC WASTE REDUCTION ACT     (STEINBORN)
SB 257     MELROSE AIR FORCE RANGE LAND AGREEMENT     (INGLE)
SB 266     RETAIL DISTRIBUTED GENERATION     (STEFANICS/ROMERO)
SB 271     EQUINE DEFINITION    (HAMBLEN)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7739881331 or via telephone at 1 253 215 8782
Meeting ID: 773 988 1331
To provide written comments, please email SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Miquela Gonzales, Conservation Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4871

EDUCATION COMMITTEE
Senator William P. Soules, Chair

Monday, February 13, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311
SB 283     REDUCING SUSPENSIONS & EXPULSIONS ACT     (POPE)
SB 289     K-12 OUTDOOR EDUCATION PROGRAM     (GONZALES/HEMPHILL)
SB 304     CNM SHORT TERM TRAINING PROGRAMS     (TALLMAN)
SB 325     SCHOOL COUNSELOR TEACHER LOAN REPAYMENT     (SOULES/SARIÑANA)
SB 151     GRADUATE SCHOLARSHIP ACT CHANGES     (POPE)
SB 329     NM TECH WATER LEADERS WORKSHOP     (STEWART)
SB 340     DEFINE PUBLIC ED ETHNIC STUDIES     (LOPEZ/ROYBAL CABALLERO)
SB 344     SMALL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT     CENTER PROGRAM (CAMPOS)
SB 347     NMSU STEM PLUS CENTER     (POPE)
HB 43     AFFIRMATIVE CONSENT POLICY IN SCHOOLS     (THOMSON/CHASEY)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6057087163 to join the Webinar or via telephone US: +1 719 359 4580
Meeting ID: 605 708 7163
To provide written comments, please email SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Mary Ann Roberts-Stensrud, Education Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4832

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE
Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair

Monday, February 13, 2023 – 1:30 pm or 1/2 hr. after floor session – Room 311
*SB 123     REBUTTABLE PRESUMPTION AGAINST RELEASE     (LOPEZ/DIXON)
SB 120/a     OPEN ENROLLMENT FOR MILITARY CHILDREN (POPE)
SB 226     DIVERSITY ACT (LOPEZ/POPE) SB 232 HEALTH INSURER PROVIDER INFO &
     REIMBURSEMENT    (PIRTLE/HERNANDEZ)
SB 232     HEALTH INSURER PROVIDER INFO & REIMBURSEMENT
     (PIRTLE/HERNANDEZ)
SB 233     RESUSCITATION OF UNEMANCIPATED MINORS     (SCHMEDES)
SB 238     NO AVIATION FUEL WITH LEAD SALES     (SOULES)
SB 240     TAX EXEMPT ORGANIZATION TAX AUDITS     (O’NEILL/DE LA CRUZ)
SB 242     MEDICAL CANNABIS ID AND RENEWAL    (ORTIZ Y PINO)
SB 244     DEPT. OF DEFENSE CHILD CARE LICENSING     (POPE)
SB 250    FIREFIGHTER SURVIVOR BENEFITS     (BURT)
SB 190     SUBSTANCE ABUSE DEMAND PLAN     (STEINBORN/HICKEY)
SB 228     UNM PROJECT ECHO     (LOPEZ)
SB 261     AMYOTROPHIC LATERAL SCLEROSIS SUPPORT     (MAESTAS)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.
For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9124526531 or via telephone at 1 253 215 8782
Meeting ID: 912 452 6531

Cecilia Flores, Health and Public Affairs Committee Secretary – Room 300, (505) 986-4481

INDIAN, RURAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE
Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 303
SB 245     RURAL EMERGENCY HOSPITAL LICENSURE     (STEFANICS/INGLE)
SB 33     TRIBAL & PUEBLO LAW ENFORCEMENT     (SHENDO/LITTLE)
SB 27     RURAL INFRASTRUCTURE CRISIS RESPONSE ACT     (HEMPHILL)
SB 86     NMSU RURAL & TRIBAL DEVELOPMENT INSTITUTE     (HEMPHILL)
SB 87     LAND GRANT WASTE REMOVAL     (JARAMILLO/HERRERA)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4330437643 or via telephone at 1 719 359 4580
Meeting ID: 433 043 7643
To provide written comments please email SIRC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Julio Salazar, Indian, Rural and Cultural Affairs Committee Secretary Room 301,
(505) 986-4837

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE
Joseph Cervantes, Chair

Monday, February 13, 2023 – 2:00 p.m.- Room 321
SB 35/a     ANESTHESIOLOGIST ASSISTANTS CHANGES     (HICKEY/DIXON)
SB 80     NURSE ANESTHETIST ROLE     (PADILLA/HICKEY)
SB 64     NO LIFE SENTENCE FOR JUVENILES     (SEDILLO LOPEZ/CHASEY)
SB 180/a     ELECTION CHANGES    (DUHIGG/JARAMILLO)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3616365786 or via telephone at 1 253 205 0468
Meeting ID 361 636 5786
To provide written comments or to register for Zoom, please email SJC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov. Include bill number, proponent or opponent and if you will be attending in person or zoom.
Refer to www.nmlegis.gov “What’s Happening” for the Senate Judiciary Committee Procedures.

Emily E Garcia, Judiciary Committee Secretary – Room 319, (505) 986-4485

RULES COMMITTEE
Senator Katy M. Duhigg, Chair

Monday, February 13, 2023 – 9:00 am – Room 321
SJR 1     STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, CA     (NEVILLE)
SB 280     CYBERSECURITY ACT     (PADILLA/SARIÑANA)
* SB 153     PUBLICATION OF SUPPLEMENTAL APPROPRIATIONS     (RODRIGUEZ)
SB 324     COUNTY ASSESSOR CERTIFICATION PAY     (GONZALES/BORREGO)
* SB 335     DELAY PART OF LOCAL ELECTION ACT     (ORTIZ y PINO/DUHIGG)
SB 185     NM WORK AND SAVE BOARD CHANGES     (TALLMAN)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3396422464 or via telephone at 1 346 248 7799
Meeting ID: 339 642 2464
To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email SRC.zoom@nmlegis.gov

Pat Oliver-Wright, Rules Committee Secretary, Room 320, (505) 986-4746

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE
Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – After the Floor Session – Room 321
SB 83     TELECOMM ACT “CRAMMING” DEFINITION     (TALLMAN/DIAMOND)
SB 221     RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE TAX CREDITS     (DIAMOND/HEMPHILL)
SB 97     STATE LAND BROADBAND EASEMENTS     (PADILLA/CHANDLER)
SB 12     FILM PRODUCTION TAX CREDIT CHANGES     (RODRIGUEZ)
SB 114     CONCEALED CARRY IN RESTAURANTS & BARS     (NEVILLE)
SB 152     COUNTY INDUSTRIAL BOND CHANGES     (NEVILLE)
SB 135     STOP, LOOK & LISTEN FOR TRAINS     (SHENDO/BACA)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.
For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4011289295 or via telephone at 1 253 215 8782
Meeting ID: 401 128 9295
To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email STBTC.Comm1@nmlegis.gov

Rebecca Martinez, Tax, Business, and Transportation Committee Secretary – Room 323 (505) 986-4265

###

You just read:

Senate Committee Schedule: Monday, February 13, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.