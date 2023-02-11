Senate Committee Schedule: Monday, February 13, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

FIRST SESSION, 2023



SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 13, 2023

Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.

Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.



FINANCE COMMITTEE

Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Monday, February 13, 2023 – 1:30 pm or call of the Chair – Room 322

SB 43 INTIMIDATION OF ELECTION OFFICIALS (DUHIGG)

SB 96 PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICER PENSIONS (MUÑOZ/LANE)



FULL COMMITTEE HEARING

(924) Public Education Department (Helms/Miller)

(940) Public School Facilities Authority (Liu/Miller)

(342) Public School Insurance Authority (Simon/Miller)



For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8300773742 or via telephone at 1 699 900 9128

Meeting ID: 830 077 3742

To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – 1:30 pm or call of the Chair – Room 322

FULL COMMITTEE HEARING

(539) Commissioner of Public Lands (Gaussoin/Chavez)

(420) Regulation and Licensing Department (Anderson/Rivera)

(418) Tourism Department (Dick-Peddie/Miller)

(419) Economic Development Department (Dick-Peddie/Miller)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8300773742 or via telephone at 1 699 900 9128

Meeting ID: 830 077 3742

To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – 1:30 pm or call of the Chair – Room 322

FULL COMMITTEE HEARING

(609) Indian Affairs Department (Chenier/Macias)

(631) Workforce Solutions Department (Chenier/Mavrommatis)

(624) Aging and Long-Term Services Department (Klundt/Sciacca)

(495) Spaceport Authority (Dick-Peddie/Miller)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8300773742 or via telephone at 1 699 900 9128

Meeting ID: 830 077 3742

To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

The Capital Outlay Training Manual can be viewed on the Senate Finance Committee website, please refer to the appendix to see water and crisis resources.

Sonya Snyder, Finance Committee Secretary – Room 325, (505) 986-4363



CONSERVATION COMMITTEE

Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chairwoman



Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311

SB 176 ACEQUIA FUND FOR DISASTER RESPONSE (CAMPOS/JARAMILLO)

SB 195 WATER PROTECTION PERMANENT FUND (CAMPOS)

SB 239 STREAM COMMISSION ACEQUIA BUREAU (CAMPOS)

SB 254 GAME & FISH LICENSING FEES (NEVILLE/CAMPOS)

SB 206 FORESTRY DIVISION PROCUREMENT EXEMPTION (HAMBLEN/McQUEEN

SB 222 RETENTION OF WATER RIGHTS ORIGINAL DOCUMENTS (PIRTLE)

SB 243 PLASTIC WASTE REDUCTION ACT (STEINBORN)

SB 257 MELROSE AIR FORCE RANGE LAND AGREEMENT (INGLE)

SB 266 RETAIL DISTRIBUTED GENERATION (STEFANICS/ROMERO)

SB 271 EQUINE DEFINITION (HAMBLEN)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7739881331 or via telephone at 1 253 215 8782

Meeting ID: 773 988 1331

To provide written comments, please email SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Miquela Gonzales, Conservation Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4871

EDUCATION COMMITTEE

Senator William P. Soules, Chair



Monday, February 13, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311

SB 283 REDUCING SUSPENSIONS & EXPULSIONS ACT (POPE)

SB 289 K-12 OUTDOOR EDUCATION PROGRAM (GONZALES/HEMPHILL)

SB 304 CNM SHORT TERM TRAINING PROGRAMS (TALLMAN)

SB 325 SCHOOL COUNSELOR TEACHER LOAN REPAYMENT (SOULES/SARIÑANA)

SB 151 GRADUATE SCHOLARSHIP ACT CHANGES (POPE)

SB 329 NM TECH WATER LEADERS WORKSHOP (STEWART)

SB 340 DEFINE PUBLIC ED ETHNIC STUDIES (LOPEZ/ROYBAL CABALLERO)

SB 344 SMALL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CENTER PROGRAM (CAMPOS)

SB 347 NMSU STEM PLUS CENTER (POPE)

HB 43 AFFIRMATIVE CONSENT POLICY IN SCHOOLS (THOMSON/CHASEY)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6057087163 to join the Webinar or via telephone US: +1 719 359 4580

Meeting ID: 605 708 7163

To provide written comments, please email SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Mary Ann Roberts-Stensrud, Education Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4832



HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair

Monday, February 13, 2023 – 1:30 pm or 1/2 hr. after floor session – Room 311

*SB 123 REBUTTABLE PRESUMPTION AGAINST RELEASE (LOPEZ/DIXON)

SB 120/a OPEN ENROLLMENT FOR MILITARY CHILDREN (POPE)

SB 232 HEALTH INSURER PROVIDER INFO & REIMBURSEMENT

(PIRTLE/HERNANDEZ)

SB 233 RESUSCITATION OF UNEMANCIPATED MINORS (SCHMEDES)

SB 238 NO AVIATION FUEL WITH LEAD SALES (SOULES)

SB 240 TAX EXEMPT ORGANIZATION TAX AUDITS (O’NEILL/DE LA CRUZ)

SB 242 MEDICAL CANNABIS ID AND RENEWAL (ORTIZ Y PINO)

SB 244 DEPT. OF DEFENSE CHILD CARE LICENSING (POPE)

SB 250 FIREFIGHTER SURVIVOR BENEFITS (BURT)

SB 190 SUBSTANCE ABUSE DEMAND PLAN (STEINBORN/HICKEY)

SB 228 UNM PROJECT ECHO (LOPEZ)

SB 261 AMYOTROPHIC LATERAL SCLEROSIS SUPPORT (MAESTAS)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9124526531 or via telephone at 1 253 215 8782

Meeting ID: 912 452 6531

Cecilia Flores, Health and Public Affairs Committee Secretary – Room 300, (505) 986-4481



INDIAN, RURAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair



Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 303

SB 245 RURAL EMERGENCY HOSPITAL LICENSURE (STEFANICS/INGLE)

SB 33 TRIBAL & PUEBLO LAW ENFORCEMENT (SHENDO/LITTLE)

SB 27 RURAL INFRASTRUCTURE CRISIS RESPONSE ACT (HEMPHILL)

SB 86 NMSU RURAL & TRIBAL DEVELOPMENT INSTITUTE (HEMPHILL)

SB 87 LAND GRANT WASTE REMOVAL (JARAMILLO/HERRERA)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4330437643 or via telephone at 1 719 359 4580

Meeting ID: 433 043 7643

To provide written comments please email SIRC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Julio Salazar, Indian, Rural and Cultural Affairs Committee Secretary Room 301,

(505) 986-4837



JUDICIARY COMMITTEE

Joseph Cervantes, Chair

Monday, February 13, 2023 – 2:00 p.m.- Room 321

SB 35/a ANESTHESIOLOGIST ASSISTANTS CHANGES (HICKEY/DIXON)

SB 80 NURSE ANESTHETIST ROLE (PADILLA/HICKEY)

SB 64 NO LIFE SENTENCE FOR JUVENILES (SEDILLO LOPEZ/CHASEY)

SB 180/a ELECTION CHANGES (DUHIGG/JARAMILLO)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3616365786 or via telephone at 1 253 205 0468

Meeting ID 361 636 5786

To provide written comments or to register for Zoom, please email SJC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov. Include bill number, proponent or opponent and if you will be attending in person or zoom.

Refer to www.nmlegis.gov “What’s Happening” for the Senate Judiciary Committee Procedures.

Emily E Garcia, Judiciary Committee Secretary – Room 319, (505) 986-4485



RULES COMMITTEE

Senator Katy M. Duhigg, Chair



Monday, February 13, 2023 – 9:00 am – Room 321

SJR 1 STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, CA (NEVILLE)

SB 280 CYBERSECURITY ACT (PADILLA/SARIÑANA)

* SB 153 PUBLICATION OF SUPPLEMENTAL APPROPRIATIONS (RODRIGUEZ)

SB 324 COUNTY ASSESSOR CERTIFICATION PAY (GONZALES/BORREGO)

* SB 335 DELAY PART OF LOCAL ELECTION ACT (ORTIZ y PINO/DUHIGG)

SB 185 NM WORK AND SAVE BOARD CHANGES (TALLMAN)



For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3396422464 or via telephone at 1 346 248 7799

Meeting ID: 339 642 2464

To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email SRC.zoom@nmlegis.gov

Pat Oliver-Wright, Rules Committee Secretary, Room 320, (505) 986-4746



TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE

Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – After the Floor Session – Room 321

SB 83 TELECOMM ACT “CRAMMING” DEFINITION (TALLMAN/DIAMOND)

SB 221 RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE TAX CREDITS (DIAMOND/HEMPHILL)

SB 97 STATE LAND BROADBAND EASEMENTS (PADILLA/CHANDLER)

SB 12 FILM PRODUCTION TAX CREDIT CHANGES (RODRIGUEZ)

SB 114 CONCEALED CARRY IN RESTAURANTS & BARS (NEVILLE)

SB 152 COUNTY INDUSTRIAL BOND CHANGES (NEVILLE)

SB 135 STOP, LOOK & LISTEN FOR TRAINS (SHENDO/BACA)



Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4011289295 or via telephone at 1 253 215 8782

Meeting ID: 401 128 9295

To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email STBTC.Comm1@nmlegis.gov

Rebecca Martinez, Tax, Business, and Transportation Committee Secretary – Room 323 (505) 986-4265



###