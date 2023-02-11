Over 10,000 applications received by DSI in the first week after increasing service time

MACAU, February 11 - Since this Tuesday (7th February 2023), the Identification Services Bureau (DSI) has extended service hours to 9 p.m. and opens on Saturday and Sunday to accept applications. The arrangement was well-received by citizens. In the first week, over 10,000 applications for documents and certificates were lodged through service counters or electronic channels.

At present, appointment can still be made for lodging application at China Plaza today, and the nearest available appointment dates for lodging application at the Government Services Centre in Areia Preta and the Government Services Centre in Islands are 26 February 2023 and 23 February 2023 respectively.

DSI increases application service time from 7th February 2023 to 31st March 2023. Besides extending service hours to 9 p.m., DSI will open on Saturday and Sunday to accept applications. Citizens are welcome to make appointment for counter services in the extended time in “Ticketing and Appointment for Counter Service” in “Macao One Account” or on DSI website (www.dsi.gov.mo). On-site ticketing will not be provided, but citizens can collect documents without appointment during that time.

Again, DSI calls for eligible persons to use “Macao One Account” or self-service kiosks in higher priority for lodging application. For enquiries, please call DSI hotline (2837-0777 or 2837-0888) or email to info@dsi.gov.mo.