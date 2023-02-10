Submit Release
News Search

There were 671 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,372 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Reappoints McKethan To Industry-Based Certification Advisory Council

TEXAS, February 10 - February 10, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Donna McKethan to the Industry-Based Certification Advisory Council for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. The Council advises the commission regarding the alignment of public high school career and technology education programs with current and future workforce needs in communities, regions, and the state.

Donna McKethan of Waco is former director of career and technical education for Waco Independent School District, where she directed the district’s program to improve student learning and instruction. Previously, she worked as a home economics teacher at Valley Mills ISD and Bosqueville ISD. She is a member and former president of the Career and Technical Association of Texas. McKethan received a bachelor’s degree in home economics from Baylor University, a Master of Education from Tarleton State University, and is currently pursuing a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Tarleton State University.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Reappoints McKethan To Industry-Based Certification Advisory Council

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.