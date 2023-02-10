Governor Abbott Reappoints McKethan To Industry-Based Certification Advisory Council

TEXAS, February 10 - February 10, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Donna McKethan to the Industry-Based Certification Advisory Council for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. The Council advises the commission regarding the alignment of public high school career and technology education programs with current and future workforce needs in communities, regions, and the state.

Donna McKethan of Waco is former director of career and technical education for Waco Independent School District, where she directed the district’s program to improve student learning and instruction. Previously, she worked as a home economics teacher at Valley Mills ISD and Bosqueville ISD. She is a member and former president of the Career and Technical Association of Texas. McKethan received a bachelor’s degree in home economics from Baylor University, a Master of Education from Tarleton State University, and is currently pursuing a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Tarleton State University.