Council President Glass to Hold Media Availability on Monday, Feb. 13 at 1:30 p.m. to Discuss Planning Board Appointments and other Council Matters

MARYLAND, October 2 - For Immediate Release: Friday, February 10, 2023

Glass will discuss the Transportation & Environment Committee’s review of Bill 18-22 on engine-powered leaf blowers


On Monday, February 13 at 1:30 p.m., Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass will hold a media availability to discuss various Council matters, including the Transportation & Environment Committee’s review of Bill 18-22, which was proposed by County Executive Elrich and aims to curb noise pollution caused by combustion engine-powered leaf blowers.

Glass will provide a timeline on the appointments for the Montgomery County Planning Board and will discuss Montgomery County’s workforce development needs and efforts underway to address employment gaps. The Council president’s media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media.

The public can view the media availability on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil).

Members of the news media must RSVP before 12 p.m. on February 13 to Lucia Jimenez at Lucia.Jimenez@montgomerycountymd.gov to receive the Zoom login information.

