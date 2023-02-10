Fall archery hunters reach third-highest turkey harvest on record for season
SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, February 10 - Hunters in Illinois harvested a statewide total of 801 wild turkeys during the 2022-2023 fall archery turkey season between Oct. 1 and Jan. 15.
The total compares with the statewide fall archery turkey harvest of 683 in 2021-2022 and is the third-highest harvest total on record for the season in Illinois. The top five counties for fall archery wild turkey harvest this season were Vermilion with 27 turkeys harvested; Ogle, 24; Clay, 22; Marion, 21; and Randolph, 21.
This season, 25,373 permits were sold (excluding landowner permits), compared to 24,768 for the 2021-2022 season. All 102 counties were open for hunting. The harvest consisted of 48% males and 52% hens.
Below is a summary table of harvest by county compared to last year's totals.
|
County
|
2022-2023
|
2021-2022
|
Adams
|
8
|
12
|
Alexander
|
7
|
4
|
Bond
|
5
|
4
|
Boone
|
6
|
1
|
Brown
|
10
|
9
|
Bureau
|
5
|
12
|
Calhoun
|
9
|
9
|
Carroll
|
10
|
6
|
Cass
|
15
|
21
|
Champaign
|
1
|
4
|
Christian
|
6
|
5
|
Clark
|
12
|
9
|
Clay
|
22
|
11
|
Clinton
|
8
|
12
|
Coles
|
5
|
6
|
Crawford
|
8
|
5
|
Cumberland
|
0
|
3
|
DEKALB
|
3
|
0
|
DeWitt
|
2
|
2
|
EDGAR
|
6
|
0
|
Edwards
|
5
|
1
|
Effingham
|
11
|
7
|
Fayette
|
13
|
11
|
Ford
|
0
|
1
|
Franklin
|
9
|
6
|
Fulton
|
12
|
21
|
Gallatin
|
4
|
1
|
Greene
|
3
|
3
|
Grundy
|
2
|
2
|
Hamilton
|
12
|
7
|
Hancock
|
7
|
14
|
Hardin
|
3
|
2
|
Henderson
|
4
|
9
|
Henry
|
3
|
8
|
Iroquois
|
11
|
1
|
Jackson
|
7
|
9
|
Jasper
|
3
|
6
|
Jefferson
|
19
|
25
|
Jersey
|
6
|
4
|
JoDaviess
|
18
|
15
|
Johnson
|
12
|
7
|
Kankakee
|
5
|
2
|
Kendall
|
0
|
3
|
Knox
|
8
|
17
|
Lake
|
6
|
1
|
LaSalle
|
11
|
6
|
Lawrence
|
4
|
4
|
Lee
|
8
|
11
|
Livingston
|
5
|
2
|
Logan
|
2
|
2
|
Macon
|
5
|
5
|
Macoupin
|
13
|
8
|
Madison
|
11
|
13
|
Marion
|
21
|
15
|
Marshall
|
5
|
4
|
Mason
|
14
|
10
|
Massac
|
4
|
4
|
McDonough
|
6
|
5
|
McHenry
|
8
|
7
|
McLean
|
6
|
5
|
Menard
|
4
|
4
|
Mercer
|
10
|
6
|
Monroe
|
9
|
7
|
Montgomery
|
10
|
2
|
Morgan
|
3
|
5
|
Moultrie
|
4
|
1
|
Ogle
|
24
|
14
|
Peoria
|
12
|
13
|
Perry
|
6
|
9
|
PIATT
|
1
|
0
|
Pike
|
16
|
13
|
Pope
|
9
|
9
|
Pulaski
|
3
|
1
|
Putnam
|
4
|
3
|
Randolph
|
21
|
5
|
Richland
|
4
|
3
|
Rock Island
|
6
|
17
|
Saline
|
5
|
4
|
Sangamon
|
3
|
13
|
Schuyler
|
8
|
12
|
Scott
|
3
|
4
|
Shelby
|
11
|
7
|
St. Clair
|
14
|
9
|
Stark
|
0
|
1
|
Stephenson
|
12
|
8
|
Tazewell
|
17
|
5
|
Union
|
12
|
10
|
Vermilion
|
27
|
12
|
Wabash
|
3
|
1
|
Warren
|
4
|
2
|
Washington
|
7
|
4
|
Wayne
|
17
|
14
|
White
|
4
|
2
|
Whiteside
|
10
|
7
|
Will
|
13
|
12
|
Williamson
|
12
|
11
|
Winnebago
|
13
|
10
|
Woodford
|
6
|
9
|
TOTAL
|
801
|
688