Fall archery hunters reach third-highest turkey harvest on record for season

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, February 10 - Hunters in Illinois harvested a statewide total of 801 wild turkeys during the 2022-2023 fall archery turkey season between Oct. 1 and Jan. 15.


The total compares with the statewide fall archery turkey harvest of 683 in 2021-2022 and is the third-highest harvest total on record for the season in Illinois. The top five counties for fall archery wild turkey harvest this season were Vermilion with 27 turkeys harvested; Ogle, 24; Clay, 22; Marion, 21; and Randolph, 21.


This season, 25,373 permits were sold (excluding landowner permits), compared to 24,768 for the 2021-2022 season. All 102 counties were open for hunting. The harvest consisted of 48% males and 52% hens.


Below is a summary table of harvest by county compared to last year's totals.


 

County

2022-2023

2021-2022

  
 

Adams

8

12

  
 

Alexander

7

4

  
 

Bond

5

4

  
 

Boone

6

1

  
 

Brown

10

9

  
 

Bureau

5

12

  
 

Calhoun

9

9

  
 

Carroll

10

6

  
 

Cass

15

21

  
 

Champaign

1

4

  
 

Christian

6

5

  
 

Clark

12

9

  
 

Clay

22

11

  
 

Clinton

8

12

  
 

Coles

5

6

  
 

Crawford

8

5

  
 

Cumberland

0

3

  
 

DEKALB

3

0

  
 

DeWitt

2

2

  
 

EDGAR

6

0

  
 

Edwards

5

1

  
 

Effingham

11

7

  
 

Fayette

13

11

  
 

Ford

0

1

  
 

Franklin

9

6

  
 

Fulton

12

21

  
 

Gallatin

4

1

  
 

Greene

3

3

  
 

Grundy

2

2

  
 

Hamilton

12

7

  
 

Hancock

7

14

  
 

Hardin

3

2

  
 

Henderson

4

9

  
 

Henry

3

8

  
 

Iroquois

11

1

  
 

Jackson

7

9

  
 

Jasper

3

6

  
 

Jefferson

19

25

  
 

Jersey

6

4

  
 

JoDaviess

18

15

  
 

Johnson

12

7

  
 

Kankakee

5

2

  
 

Kendall

0

3

  
 

Knox

8

17

  
 

Lake

6

1

  
 

LaSalle

11

6

  
 

Lawrence

4

4

  
 

Lee

8

11

  
 

Livingston

5

2

  
 

Logan

2

2

  
 

Macon

5

5

  
 

Macoupin

13

8

  
 

Madison

11

13

  
 

Marion

21

15

  
 

Marshall

5

4

  
 

Mason

14

10

  
 

Massac

4

4

  
 

McDonough

6

5

  
 

McHenry

8

7

  
 

McLean

6

5

  
 

Menard

4

4

  
 

Mercer

10

6

  
 

Monroe

9

7

  
 

Montgomery

10

2

  
 

Morgan

3

5

  
 

Moultrie

4

1

  
 

Ogle

24

14

  
 

Peoria

12

13

  
 

Perry

6

9

  
 

PIATT

1

0

  
 

Pike

16

13

  
 

Pope

9

9

  
 

Pulaski

3

1

  
 

Putnam

4

3

  
 

Randolph

21

5

  
 

Richland

4

3

  
 

Rock Island

6

17

  
 

Saline

5

4

  
 

Sangamon

3

13

  
 

Schuyler

8

12

  
 

Scott

3

4

  
 

Shelby

11

7

  
 

St. Clair

14

9

  
 

Stark

0

1

  
 

Stephenson

12

8

  
 

Tazewell

17

5

  
 

Union

12

10

  
 

Vermilion

27

12

  
 

Wabash

3

1

  
 

Warren

4

2

  
 

Washington

7

4

  
 

Wayne

17

14

  
 

White

4

2

  
 

Whiteside

10

7

  
 

Will

13

12

  
 

Williamson

12

11

  
 

Winnebago

13

10

  
 

Woodford

6

9

  
 

TOTAL

801

688

  
         

