Gov. Pritzker Announces Seven Appointments and One Director to Boards and Commissions

Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority

Keith Grant will serve as a member of the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority.* Keith Grant has been a public defendant and servant for over twenty years. He is currently the Senior Supervising Attorney for the Lake County Public Defender's Office, where he has held various other positions including Chief for the Special Defense Division, Professional Development Division, and Guardian Ad Litem Division. Prior to his time in the Public Defender's Office, Grant served in the United States Army. He was honorably discharged as a Captain in July 1992. Grant is the President of the Illinois Public Defender Association (IPDA), where he is serving his 5th two-year term as IPDA President. He has also served as a member of the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Pre-trail Practices. Grant received his Bachelor of Arts from Ripon College and Juris Doctorate from Northern Illinois University College of Law.





Children and Family Services Advisory Council

Dar'tavous Dorsey will serve as a Member of the Children and Family Services Advisory Council.* Dar'tavous Dorsey has dedicated his career to helping boys and young men who struggle with different types of abuse. He currently serves as the Associate Director of Strategic Engagement at the University of Chicago-Crime and Education Labs. He coordinates provision services with community partners and optimizes community-based research and evidence-based findings. Preceding the University of Chicago, he served as the Becoming A Man (BAM) West Region Supervisor. During his time with BAM, he supervised seven counselors and served as a mentor to students in six Chicago Public High Schools. He instilled positive coping skills, crisis intervention, and safety-consciousness in mentees. Dorsey continues to be a presence in his community. He is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc, Stride for Peace, and the Youth Guidance Association Board. He was also recognized as Chicago's 40 under 40 Game Changers in 2022. Dorsey received an RST Certification from University of Illinois and a Bachelor of Arts from Chicago State University.





Illinois Committee for Agricultural Education

William Hook with serve as a Member of the Illinois Committee for Agricultural Education.* William Hook has been a Chicago Public School educator for over three decades, and currently serves as the Principal at Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences (CHASAS). As Principal, he advocates for agricultural education with local and state government officials. He also partners with land-grants and other post-secondary institutions to allow greater collegiate access for his students who are interested in furthering their education. Hook is also an Adjunct Professor at Daley College. He designs social science course to meet specific City College of Chicago learning outcomes. He is a part of many education-focused boards, committees, and associations, including FARM Illinois Education Committee, Chicago Zoological Society Education Advisory Board, and the Illinois Association of Vocational Agriculture Teachers. Hook received his Bachelor of Science from Northwestern University and Master of Arts and Science from Governors State University.





Illinois State University Board of Trustees

Scott Jenkins will serve as a Member of the Illinois State University Board of Trustees.* Scott Jenkins has over 25 years of experience creating educational policies that support students at the state and federal level. He currently serves as the Strategy Director for State Policy at Lumina Foundation. In this role, he is committed to creating opportunities for learning beyond high school. Preceding his time at Lumina, Jenkins served as the Education Division Program Director for the National Governors Association. He managed a team that focused on leading state postsecondary education and supported governors and their staff to create, pass, and implement policies. Jenkins also has experience as the Director of External Relations for Western Governors University and as a Deputy Assistant Secretary in the U. S. Department of Education. He is a Pahara Fellow and a member of the Conservative Education Reform Network. Jenkins received his Bachelor of Science from the University of Central Florida. He is currently pursuing his Master of Science at Purdue University and is expected to graduate in 2023.





Lia Merminga will serve as a Member of the Illinois State University Board of Trustees.* Dr. Lia Merminga has a thirty year career conducting groundbreaking physics research and teaching higher education. She is currently the Laboratory Director for Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory. As Laboratory Director, Dr. Merminga oversees physicists and scientists who work on the world's most advanced particle accelerators. Preceding her time as Laboratory Director, she served as Director of Fermilab's Proton Improvement Plan-II (PIP-II) project, an essential enhancement to Fermilab's accelerator complex that provides data to the flagship, Long-Baseline Neutrino Facility and the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment.. Dr. Merminga has served as an Adjunct Professor at the College of William and Mary, University of British Columbia, University of Victoria, and Stanford University in their departments of Physics and Astronomy. Dr. Merminga has given back to the science community by participating in several boards and committees, including the FCC Feasibility Study Steering Committee, the Second Target Station Project Advisory Board, the Electro-Ion Collider Project Advisory Council, and the STFC Technology and Accelerator Advisory Board. Dr. Merminga received her Bachelor of Science from the University of Athens, Greece, her Master of Science in Physics and Mathematics from the University of Michigan, and her Doctor of Philosophy in Physics from the University of Michigan.





Employment Security Board of Review

Anthony Beach will continue to serve as a Member of the Employment Security Board of Review.* Anthony Beach brings over 20 years of experience within hotel operations, currently serving as the General Manager at the Sophy Hotel. While at the Sophy Hotel, Beach has developed and maintained the annual business plan which includes overseeing both the operating and capital budgets, as well as the staffing and marketing plans. He has accumulated a wealth of knowledge and experience working with a large variety of hotel chains, primarily in managerial roles. He is a passionate member of the Evergreen Park Chamber of Commerce. Beach received an Associate Degree in Business Management from South Suburban College and a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from the University of Phoenix.





Illinois Workers' Compensation Commission

Efi James will serve as an Arbitrator for the Illinois Workers' Compensation Commission. * Efi James has specialized in representing workers within the legal system for over twenty-five years. She currently provides legal counsel at the Law Firm of Walsh, Fewkes & Sterba as well as Karchmar & Stone. She has experience working in the Cook County State's Attorney's Office as a Workers' Compensation Clerk, Probate Clerk, First Municipal Clerk, and as Assistant State's Attorney. James also has teaching experience as an Adjunct Professor at Kaplan University, where she taught within the Criminal Justice master's degree program. She has served as a Chair for the Current Issues in Illinois Workers' Compensation Seminar and was chair of the Chicago Bar Association Workers' Compensation Committee. James received her Bachelor of Arts from DePaul University and Juris Doctorate from John Marshall Law School.





Illinois Department of the Lottery

Harold Mays will continue to serve as Director of the Illinois Department of the Lottery.* Mays previously served as the Chief of Operations and Technology for the Department of the Lottery. Prior, he was the Enterprise Program Management Office Executive at the Department of Central Management Services. Mays began his career as a Project Engineer and Program Manager at Commonwealth Edison. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology.





