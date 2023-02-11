Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on February 13, 2023

MARYLAND, October 2 - For Immediate Release: Friday, February 10, 2023

Committees will receive briefings from the Police Department, the Parks Department and the Office of Legislative Oversight; review legislation on noise control; and review FY23 Supplemental Appropriations and FY23-28 CIP Amendments for the Housing Opportunities Commission, Department of Housing and Community Affairs, the Police Department and the Fire and Rescue Service

The Transportation and Environment (TE) Committee will meet on Monday, Feb. 13 at 9:30 a.m. to discuss Bill 18-22, Noise Control – Leaf Removal Equipment - Amendments and receive a briefing on OLO Report 2022-2, The Montgomery County Airpark: Regulatory Framework and Community Impacts.

The members of the TE Committee include Chair Evan Glass and Councilmembers Marilyn Balcombe and Kate Stewart.

The Public Safety (PS) Committee will also meet at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the FY23 supplemental appropriation and FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) amendments for the 6th District Police Station and the Public Safety Communications Center Phase II: electrical distribution and HVAC upgrade. The committee will also discuss an amendment to the FY23-28 CIP and supplemental appropriation to the FY23 Capital Budget for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) Apparatus Replacement Program. In addition, the committee will receive a briefing on briefing on staffing at the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD).

The members of the PS Committee include Chair Katz and Councilmembers Luedtke and Kristin Mink.

The Planning, Housing and Parks (PH) Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. to receive a briefing on the Parks, Recreation and Open Space (PROS) Plan and on the findings of OLO Report 2023-1, Transferable Development Rights and Building Lot Termination Programs in Montgomery County. The committee will also review the FY23 supplemental appropriation and amendment to the FY23-28 CIP for both the Housing Opportunities Commission (HOC) and the Department of Housing and Community Affairs' (DHCA) Preservation of Naturally Occurring Affordable Housing Fund.

The members of the PH Committee include Chair Andrew Friedson and Councilmembers Natali Fani-González and Jawando.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Bill 18-22, Noise Control – Leaf Removal Equipment - Amendments

Review: The TE Committee will review Bill 18-22, Noise Control - Leaf Removal – Amendments, which would prohibit the sale and use of combustion engine-powered leaf blowers and leaf vacuums by a certain date and authorize a grant program to partially offset the cost of replacing a combustion engine-powered leaf blower or leaf vacuum with an electric leaf blower or leaf vacuum. The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive.

Office of Legislative Oversight Report 2022-2, The Montgomery County Airpark: Regulatory Framework and Community Impacts

Briefing: The TE Committee will receive a briefing on OLO Report 2022-2, The Montgomery County Airpark: Regulatory Framework and Community Impacts. The report describes the governance, regulatory framework and community impacts of the Montgomery County Airpark and provides information on the number of aircraft flying in and out of the airpark, as well as the noise and environmental effects of airpark operations on nearby communities.

The Montgomery County Airpark is a general aviation airport located off Airpark Road near the intersection of Woodfield Road and Snouffer School Road. A general aviation airport serves civilian aircraft but not aircraft operated by companies that transport passengers on regular routes at set rates. Airpark users include corporate and private aircraft owners, air taxi and charter services. In addition, multiple flight schools offer pilot training using aircraft that take off and land at the Airpark.

FY23 Supplemental Appropriation and FY23-28 CIP Amendment: 6th District Police Station and Public Safety Communications Center Phase II: Electrical Distribution and HVAC Upgrade

Review: The PS Committee will discuss the FY23 supplemental appropriation and FY23-28 CIP amendments for 6th District Police Station and the Public Safety Communications Center Phase II: electrical distribution and HVAC upgrade. The appropriation for the 6th District Police Station includes more than $5.9 million for the planning, design and construction of a new 28,294 square foot police station and a new 59,526 square foot parking garage to serve Gaithersburg and Montgomery Village. The approved FY19-24 CIP has construction scheduled to begin in the fall of 2023 and to be completed in the winter of 2025.

The committee will also discuss a more than $4.8 million appropriation to increase funding for the replacement of HVAC systems at the Public Safety Communications Center in Gaithersburg. The project includes upgrades to emergency generators, redundant electrical distribution, condenser water distribution equipment, rooftop units and heat pumps. The increase is needed due to cost increases related to supply chain challenges and equipment costs.

FY23 Supplemental Appropriation: Apparatus Replacement Program

Review: The PS Committee will discuss a more than $4.2 million amendment to the FY23-28 CIP and supplemental appropriation to the FY23 Capital Budget for the MCFRS Apparatus Replacement Program. The appropriation is needed to ensure the replacement of fire and rescue vehicles in a timely manner.

Police Department Staffing (Including the Emergency Communications Center)

Briefing: The PS Committee will receive a briefing on staffing at MCPD. The briefing will examine the continued recruitment and retention challenges that the department faces, as well as how those staffing shortages impact the provision of public safety services to the community.

Parks, Recreation and Open Space Plan Update

Briefing: The PH Committee will receive an update on the PROS plan, which serves as the planning policy for parks in Montgomery County to the year 2027 and beyond. The plan assesses needs and recommends strategies for the delivery of park and recreation facilities, protection of natural resource areas and preservation of historic, cultural and agricultural areas. The plan is also required by the state for funding through Program Open Space, which provides financial and technical assistance to local subdivisions for the planning, acquisition and development of recreation land or open space areas.

OLO Report 2023-1, Transferable Development Rights and Building Lot Termination Programs in Montgomery County

Briefing: The PH Committee will receive a briefing and discuss the findings of OLO Report 2023-1, Transferable Development Rights and Building Lot Termination Programs in Montgomery County, which examines the history of the Transferable Development Rights (TDR) and Building Lot Termination (BLT) programs, which provide compensation to owners of property in the County’s Agricultural Reserve. The report assesses how well implementation over time has aligned with the goals and objectives of these programs.

FY23 Supplemental Appropriation and Amendment to the FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program (CIP): Housing Opportunities Commission

Review: The PH Committee will also review an FY23 supplemental appropriation and amendment to the FY23-28 CIP for the HOC. The County Executive has included more than $12.3 million for this six-year CIP, which includes $1.25 million for FY24, in addition to cumulative appropriations of more than $11.1 million. The new appropriations include funds for the demolition of Elizabeth House and funds for WSSC sewer and storm line improvements at Elizabeth Square.

FY23 Supplemental Appropriation to the FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program (CIP): Department of Housing and Community Affairs (DHCA)

Review: The PH Committee will also review a $30.2 million FY23 supplemental appropriation and amendment to the FY23-28 CIP for the DHCA's Preservation of Naturally Occurring Affordable Housing Fund, which provides funding to preserve current naturally occurring affordable housing in areas at risk of rent escalation to higher market rents, including the Purple Line Corridor and other County transit corridors. The funding is available from loan repayment proceeds from the Scarborough Square project and will supplement the original FY22 appropriation of $40 million.

