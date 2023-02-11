Shaftsbury Barracks//Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B3000748

TROOPER: Cody Allison

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 02/10/2023

LOCATION: VT Route 313 W in Arlington, VT

VIOLATION: Operating with a Criminally Suspended License

ACCUSED: Ricky E. Thompson

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks received a report of a citizen dispute on VT Route 313 W in Arlington, VT. The complaining witnesses reported that Ricky Thompson drove past their vehicles and without provocation, yelled profanities at them. The witnesses provided identifying information about Thompson, and his vehicle, leading Troopers to locate he and said vehicle at his residence.

Meanwhile, it was also discovered Thompson had a Criminally Suspended Driver's License. Troopers located Thompson at his residence, where he admitted to operating a motor vehicle. Troopers then cited Thompson for operating with a criminally suspended license, pursuant to Title 23 VSA 674.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 03/27/2023

COURT: Bennington Superior Court

LODGED – LOCATION: Not lodged.

BAIL: None.

MUG SHOT: N

Trooper Cody Allison

Vermont State Police

P: (802) 585-5817

Email: cody.allison@vermont.gov