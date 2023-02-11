Shaftsbury Barracks//Criminal DLS
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B3000748
TROOPER: Cody Allison
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 02/10/2023
LOCATION: VT Route 313 W in Arlington, VT
VIOLATION: Operating with a Criminally Suspended License
ACCUSED: Ricky E. Thompson
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks received a report of a citizen dispute on VT Route 313 W in Arlington, VT. The complaining witnesses reported that Ricky Thompson drove past their vehicles and without provocation, yelled profanities at them. The witnesses provided identifying information about Thompson, and his vehicle, leading Troopers to locate he and said vehicle at his residence.
Meanwhile, it was also discovered Thompson had a Criminally Suspended Driver's License. Troopers located Thompson at his residence, where he admitted to operating a motor vehicle. Troopers then cited Thompson for operating with a criminally suspended license, pursuant to Title 23 VSA 674.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: 03/27/2023
COURT: Bennington Superior Court
LODGED – LOCATION: Not lodged.
BAIL: None.
MUG SHOT: N
Trooper Cody Allison
Vermont State Police
P: (802) 585-5817
Email: cody.allison@vermont.gov