Secretary of State Announces Leadership Changes

Secretary of State Jeff Bullock on Friday announced that Regina Mitchell will lead the Delaware Division of Small Business as its next Director. Mitchell most recently served as the Acting Director of the Division of Small Business.

“Regina has the work ethic, experience, and leadership skills to lead the Division through the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead,” said Secretary Bullock. “Regina’s ability to identify solutions to meet the needs of the small business community from Claymont to Delmar will be critical in getting Delaware even closer to the goal of being the number one state in the nation for starting and growing a small business.”

The Division of Small Business is a service-focused agency committed to supporting businesses starting and growing in Delaware. Small businesses can reach out to the Division for assistance in connecting to the resources and advice to succeed.

“I’m honored to take on this new role and to help build upon the progress we have made so far to find new and innovative ways to support small businesses in the First State,” said Regina Mitchell, Director of the Division of Small Business.

Mitchell has served as the Acting Director of the Division of Small Business since April 2022, where she led a team that assisted small businesses, attracted new businesses, administered the Delaware Strategic Fund, and marketed the state as a tourist destination. Regina joined the Division of Small Business in 2018 as Business Finance Director and was promoted to Deputy Director in 2021.

Originally from Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Mitchell has been a Delaware resident since 2014. She holds a B.A. in Political Science and Communication from La Salle University and an M.A. in Public Administration from the University of Pennsylvania.

Secretary Bullock also announced that Shauna Slaughter, Deputy Director of the Division of Professional Regulation, has assumed the role of Acting Director of the Division. She succeeds former Division Director Geoffrey Christ, who left the position in December 2022 to pursue a new opportunity at Chewy.

“I’m grateful to Shauna for stepping up to assume the role of Acting Director,” said Secretary Bullock.

The Division of Professional Regulation provides regulatory oversight for 34 boards and commissions comprised of Governor-appointed public and professional members. Oversight activities include administrative, investigative, and fiscal support for 54 professions, trades, and events with over 200 types of licenses and permits.

Slaughter will serve as Acting Director until a successor is named.