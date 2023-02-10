Thena Natural Wellness Launches Plant-Based Skincare Line for Whole-Body Wellness

This latest line of plant-based products are proven to be gentle on the skin while maintaining high performance.

(Natural Skincare For Whole-body Wellness)

Thena Natural Wellness, an emerging natural skincare company, is proud to announce the launch of their latest line of plant-based, gentle, high-performing products that help achieve whole-body wellness. Thena specializes in targeting the root causes of most common skincare concerns that effectively maintains or repairs the skin’s protective barrier as well as improves the skin’s texture and appearance, gently and visibly restoring its youthful vibrance and balance (all without toxic chemicals or harmful side effects).

Thena Natural Wellness’s goal is to provide the best natural skincare products that bridge the gap between beauty and well-being. The company’s broad range of products are inclusively designed to elevate the self-care routine across the entire body, including the face, body, scalp, hands, feet, lips, eyes, and more. Consumers can select products that specifically address their individual concerns, whether those concerns be sensitive or dry skin, rosacea and facial redness, hyperpigmentation, fine lines and wrinkles, uneven skin texture, eczema, dermatitis, scalp psoriasis, acne and oily skin, autoimmune-challenged skin, stress relief, hemorrhoids and postpartum care, pregnancy and baby skincare. As a result, consumers enjoy a streamlined experience with maximum efficiency, simplifying their skincare routine while avoiding that sometimes-difficult choice between achieving health and beauty. Thena offers both non-fragranced as well as products combining skincare with aromatherapy for holistic healing, skin nourishment and anti-aging.

Thena Natural Wellness’s approach to formulation is focused on maintaining, restoring, and strengthening the function of the skin barrier. To achieve this goal, The company expertly blends nature with science using the latest cutting-edge technology to unlock the power of natural skincare. Each product contains a precise blend of 15 to 45 carefully selected, gentle, natural, and clinically effective ingredients that work together to address the six root causes of a weakened skin barrier: immunity, nutrients, aging, lifestyle, stress, and environmental factors. Each of Thena’s formulations contains nutrients, vitamins, antioxidants, and barrier-strengthening properties to synergistically repair, strengthen and protect the skin barrier.

Thena Natural Wellness’s products undergo extensive and rigorous testing by third-party labs and dermatologists to assess and ensure their efficacy and safety (even for those with highly sensitive skin). All products are manufactured in small batches to maintain the highest efficacy and free from toxic chemicals such as parabens, sulfates, phthalates, mineral oils, artificial fragrances and colors.

About the Company - Thena Natural Wellness

Thena Natural Wellness innovates clean and high-performance skincare solutions that provide extensive benefits for a wide variety of skin conditions, types, ages, and genders. The company’s mission is being the go-to brand for wellness-oriented lifestyle conscious consumers who look for natural and gentle lifestyle choices to achieve optimal skin health.

For further information about the products, visit: https://thena.biz

