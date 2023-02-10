Worldwide Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Industry to 2029 - Increased Use of Pain Relievers and Growing Frequency of Osteoarthritis Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market Analysis by Anatomy, by Drug Type, by Route of Administration, by Purchasing Pattern by Distribution Channel and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The osteoarthritis therapeutics market size is estimated to be USD 8.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.11% during the forecast period 2022-2029.

The increased use of pain relievers and growing frequency of osteoarthritis are some of the key drivers for the market growth. Additionally, escalating sports injuries is projected to drive the market growth in near future.

However, incidence of negative cardiovascular events related with the use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and presence of alternatives are expected to restrain the market growth.

By Anatomy

Based on anatomy, the market is segregated into hip osteoarthritis, knee osteoarthritis, small joint osteoarthritis, and hand osteoarthritis. In 2021, the knee osteoarthritis segment held the highest market share owing to the increased prevalence of knee osteoarthritis.

By Drug Type

On the basis of drug type, the market is categorized into Analgesics, corticosteroids, viscosupplementation agents, and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. In 2021, the segment held the highest market share due to

By Route of Administration

Based on route type, the market is divided into topical route, oral route, and parenteral route. In 2021, the parenteral route segment held the highest market share owing to the widespread use of the parenteral route for giving anti-OA medications due to its simplicity, improved pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics, which improve patient adherence.

By Purchasing Pattern

On the basis of purchasing pattern, the market is bifurcated into prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs. In 2021, the prescription drugs segment held the highest market share due to the majority of osteoarthritis medications (including corticosteroids and viscosupplementation treatments) may only be obtained with a prescription.

By Distribution Channel

Based on distribution channel, the market is segregated into retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies. In 2021, the hospital pharmacies segment held the highest market share owing to the large number of patients seeking osteoarthritis therapies in hospitals and the variety of osteoarthritis medications offered in these pharmacies and another significant benefit is the simplicity with which hospital pharmacy purchases may be reimbursed.

Regional Markets

In 2021, North America region accounted for the highest revenue in the osteoarthritis therapeutics market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The increasing number of registered clinical trials in this region, and significant investments in clinical trial R&D, are primary factors driving the market's growth. Another important driver for market expansion is the presence of numerous global pharmaceutical giants in this region, such as Pfizer, Abbott Laboratories, and Johnson & Johnson.

Competitor Insights

Some of the key players operating in the osteoarthritis therapeutics market are Sanofi (France), Horizon Therapeutics PLC (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson (US), GlaxoSmithKline PLC (UK), Bayer AG (Germany), Abbott (US), Pfizer, Inc. (US), Eli Lilly (US), Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Ferring Pharmaceuticals (Switzerland), Bioventus (US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), Fidia Farmaceutici s.p.a. (Italy), Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Pharmed Limited (India), Virchow Biotech (India), Kitov Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Israel), Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Atnahs (UK), Almatica Pharma LLC (US), OrthogenRx (US), LABRHA (France), Hanmi Pharm. Co., Ltd. (Korea), and Laboratorio Reig Jofre (Spain).

This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts of diverse segments including anatomy, drug type, route of administration, purchasing pattern, and distribution channel from 2020 to 2029

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Introduction: Osteoarthritis Therapeutics

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Market Environment Analysis

5.1.Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

5.2.PESTEL Analysis

5.3.Value Chain Analysis

5.4.SWOT Analysis

5.5.Benchmark

6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market

6.1.COVID-19: Overview

6.2.COVID-19 Impact on the Global Market

6.3.COVID-19 Impact on the Regional Markets

7. Market Analysis by Anatomy

7.1.Hip Osteoarthritis

7.1.1.Hip Osteoarthritis Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

7.2.Knee Osteoarthritis

7.2.1.Knee Osteoarthritis Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

7.3.Small Joint Osteoarthritis

7.3.1.Small Joint Osteoarthritis Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

7.4.Hand Osteoarthritis

7.4.1.Hand Osteoarthritis Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

8. Market Analysis by Drug Type

8.1.Analgesics

8.1.1.Analgesics Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

8.2.Corticosteroids

8.2.1.Corticosteroids Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

8.3.Viscosupplementation Agents

8.3.1.Viscosupplementation Agents Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

8.4.Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs

8.4.1.Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

9. Market Analysis by Route of Administration

9.1.Topical Route

9.1.1.Topical Route Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

9.2.Oral Route

9.2.1.Oral Route Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

9.3.Parenteral Route

9.3.1.Parenteral Route Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

10. Market Analysis by Purchasing Pattern

10.1.Prescription Drugs

10.1.1.Prescription Drugs Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

10.2.Over-the-Counter Drugs

10.2.1.Over-the-Counter Drugs Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

11. Market Analysis by Distribution Channel

11.1.Retail Pharmacies

11.1.1.Retail Pharmacies Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

11.2.Online Pharmacies

11.2.1.Online Pharmacies Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

11.3.Hospital Pharmacies

11.3.1.Hospital Pharmacies Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

12. Regional Market Analysis

12.1.Regional Market Trends

12.2.Regional Market: Comparative Analysis

13. North America Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market

14. Europe Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market

15. Asia Pacific Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market

16. Latin America Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market

17. MEA Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market

18. Competitor Analysis

18.1.Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2029

18.2.Competitive Mapping

18.3.Key Players Market Place Analysis

18.4.Major Recent Developments

19. Company Profiles

19.1.Sanofi (France)

19.1.1.Company Snapshot

19.1.2.Company Overview

19.1.3.Financials

19.1.4.Anatomy Benchmarking

19.1.5.Recent Developments

19.2.Horizon Therapeutics PLC (Ireland)

19.2.1.Company Snapshot

19.2.2.Company Overview

19.2.3.Financials

19.2.4.Anatomy Benchmarking

19.2.5.Recent Developments

19.3.Johnson & Johnson (US)

19.3.1.Company Snapshot

19.3.2.Company Overview

19.3.3.Financials

19.3.4.Anatomy Benchmarking

19.3.5.Recent Developments

19.4.GlaxoSmithKline PLC (UK)

19.4.1.Company Snapshot

19.4.2.Company Overview

19.4.3.Financials

19.4.4.Anatomy Benchmarking

19.4.5.Recent Developments

19.5.Bayer AG (Germany)

19.5.1.Company Snapshot

19.5.2.Company Overview

19.5.3.Financials

19.5.4.Anatomy Benchmarking

19.5.5.Recent Developments

19.6.Abbott (US)

19.6.1.Company Snapshot

19.6.2.Company Overview

19.6.3.Financials

19.6.4.Anatomy Benchmarking

19.6.5.Recent Developments

19.7.Pfizer, Inc. (US)

19.7.1.Company Snapshot

19.7.2.Company Overview

19.7.3.Financials

19.7.4.Anatomy Benchmarking

19.7.5.Recent Developments

19.8.Eli Lilly (US)

19.8.1.Company Snapshot

19.8.2.Company Overview

19.8.3.Financials

19.8.4.Anatomy Benchmarking

19.8.5.Recent Developments

19.9.Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (US)

19.9.1.Company Snapshot

19.9.2.Company Overview

19.9.3.Financials

19.9.4.Anatomy Benchmarking

19.9.5.Recent Developments

19.10.Novartis AG (Switzerland)

19.10.1.Company Snapshot

19.10.2.Company Overview

19.10.3.Financials

19.10.4.Anatomy Benchmarking

19.10.5.Recent Developments

19.11. Ferring Pharmaceuticals (Switzerland)

19.11.1.Company Snapshot

19.11.2.Company Overview

19.11.3.Financials

19.11.4.Anatomy Benchmarking

19.11.5.Recent Developments

19.12. Bioventus (US)

19.12.1.Company Snapshot

19.12.2.Company Overview

19.12.3.Financials

19.12.4.Anatomy Benchmarking

19.12.5.Recent Developments

19.13. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US)

19.13.1.Company Snapshot

19.13.2.Company Overview

19.13.3.Financials

19.13.4.Anatomy Benchmarking

19.13.5.Recent Developments

19.14. Fidia Farmaceutici s.p.a. (Italy)

19.14.1.Company Snapshot

19.14.2.Company Overview

19.14.3.Financials

19.14.4.Anatomy Benchmarking

19.14.5.Recent Developments

19.15. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (US)

19.15.1.Company Snapshot

19.15.2.Company Overview

19.15.3.Financials

19.15.4.Anatomy Benchmarking

19.15.5.Recent Developments

19.16.Others Prominent Players

20. Conclusion & Recommendations

