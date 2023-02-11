Submit Release
News Search

There were 586 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,337 in the last 365 days.

Shiloh June Releases New Single DOWN

Shiloh June

LA Artist Shiloh June

LA Artist Shiloh June

One To Watch Shiloh June

LA Artist Making Noise, Shiloh June

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shiloh June releases dynamic new single, DOWN. Highlighting her excellence in storytelling thru melody, artist on the rise, Shiloh June scores hitmaking potential with new single DOWN and gifts us with a new spring 2023 anthem filled with hauntingly beautiful lyrics and unforgettable singing ability. With a background in classical musical training and early vocal beginnings at the age of 9, Shiloh is no stranger to the hard work and dedication it takes to excel in her craft. Having taken that passion and dedication from the classical realm and into the pop world, Shiloh proves that she has staying power and what it takes to succeed within the music industry. Standing true to her vision as an artist, Shiloh has been crafting original music and pursuing her stage, performance and recording dreams for the past ten years in the LA, Orange County and southern California area. New single DOWN is already showing the signs of a breakout hit with it's universal reach both metaphorically and regionally speaking. DOWN also manages to encapsulate a very surprising genre crossing appeal with it's organic lyrical sincerity and a chorus that is timelessly built for the ages as well as the masses. Shiloh's immense range and overall smooth vocal stylings are all at once memorable and futuristically fresh, creating a beautiful experience for the listener. An experience worth downloading, sharing and putting on repeat time and time again. DOWN serves as a solid reminder of Shiloh's heroism as an artist when conveying her most intimate, personal emotions and her immense talent of baring her own soul for music lovers around the globe. DOWN is the first of many new original solo singles on the way for this talented artist. Listen today at Spotify and learn more about LA songstress currently making noise with her beautiful music, Shiloh June.

Bsquared Publicist
Bsquared MGMT
email us here

You just read:

Shiloh June Releases New Single DOWN

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.