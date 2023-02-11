Shiloh June Releases New Single DOWN

LA Artist Shiloh June One To Watch Shiloh June

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shiloh June releases dynamic new single, DOWN. Highlighting her excellence in storytelling thru melody, artist on the rise, Shiloh June scores hitmaking potential with new single DOWN and gifts us with a new spring 2023 anthem filled with hauntingly beautiful lyrics and unforgettable singing ability. With a background in classical musical training and early vocal beginnings at the age of 9, Shiloh is no stranger to the hard work and dedication it takes to excel in her craft. Having taken that passion and dedication from the classical realm and into the pop world, Shiloh proves that she has staying power and what it takes to succeed within the music industry. Standing true to her vision as an artist, Shiloh has been crafting original music and pursuing her stage, performance and recording dreams for the past ten years in the LA, Orange County and southern California area. New single DOWN is already showing the signs of a breakout hit with it's universal reach both metaphorically and regionally speaking. DOWN also manages to encapsulate a very surprising genre crossing appeal with it's organic lyrical sincerity and a chorus that is timelessly built for the ages as well as the masses. Shiloh's immense range and overall smooth vocal stylings are all at once memorable and futuristically fresh, creating a beautiful experience for the listener. An experience worth downloading, sharing and putting on repeat time and time again. DOWN serves as a solid reminder of Shiloh's heroism as an artist when conveying her most intimate, personal emotions and her immense talent of baring her own soul for music lovers around the globe. DOWN is the first of many new original solo singles on the way for this talented artist. Listen today at Spotify and learn more about LA songstress currently making noise with her beautiful music, Shiloh June.