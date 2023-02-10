UPDATE #1 Derby Barracks / Grand Larceny (Request for Information)

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23A5000572

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 02/03/2023 1201 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 14 Irasburg

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny (Request for Information)

UPDATE #1 On 02/03/2023 the stolen snowmobile trailer described below was recovered by Troopers from the Westminster barracks in the town of Cavendish. The two snowmobiles, a yellow 2005 SkiDoo MXZ 500 snowmobile with Vermont registration sticker 4455G and an orange and black 2014 SkiDoo MXZ 500 snowmobile with Vermont registration sticker 3905H, were not recovered with the trailer. A photo is attached of the actual stolen snowmobiles. Investigation into the trailer and snowmobile thefts continue by the Westminster and Derby barracks. At this time, it is unknown who took the trailer and snowmobiles. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby at 802-334-8881. Anonymous tips may be left at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit or by texting the keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).

ACCUSED: UNKNOWN

VICTIM: Christopher Hannon

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Seymour CT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a stolen snowmobile trailer containing two snowmobiles. The complainant reported that between Monday January 30 and the morning of Friday February 3, 2023 an unknown individual stole the trailer from their rental property on VT Route 14 in Irasburg.

The trailer is a 2005 High Country enclosed snowmobile trailer with Connecticut registration AN97692 and contained a yellow 2005 SkiDoo MXZ 500 snowmobile with Vermont registration sticker 4455G and an orange and black 2014 SkiDoo MXZ 500 snowmobile with Vermont registration sticker 3905H. The photos attached are of the actual stolen snowmobiles and trailer.

At this time, it is unknown who took the trailer and snowmobiles. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby at 802-334-8881. Anonymous tips may be left at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit or by texting the keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).

