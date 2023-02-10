Del Rio Sector Agents Arrest Two Child Sex Offenders Convicted of Sexual Assault and Intent to Rape

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector arrested two convicted child sex offenders, shortly after they illegally entered the United States.

Feb. 6, while conducting line watch operations, Eagle Pass Station agents encountered nine subjects attempting to avoid detection. All subjects were apprehended and transported to a processing center. Record checks revealed that Alex Alvarado-Benites, 31, a Honduran national, was convicted of endangering the welfare of a child, and sexual assault of a child, in Delaware, in 2010. Alvarado-Benites was sentenced to two years confinement and was most recently deported in 2010.

Feb. 8, Eagle Pass South Station agents encountered two subjects attempting to avoid detection and determined they were illegally present in the United States. Both subjects were apprehended and transported to a processing center. Record checks revealed that Celso Antonio Orellana-Lopez, 36, a Salvadoran national, was convicted of assault with intent to rape, in California, in 2016. He was sentenced to 364 days confinement and 60 months probation. Orellana-Lopez was most recently deported in 2016.

As convicted felons, they face a charge of 8 USC § 1326 – Re-entry after Deportation, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

All subjects are processed in accordance with U.S. Customs and Border Protection policies.