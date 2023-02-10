Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Seven to the Medical Examiners Commission

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Michael Barnett, Charles Cofer, Amira Fox, Robert “Bob” Johnson, Robin Sheppard, Dr. Joshua Stephany, and Dr. Barbara Wolf to the Medical Examiners Commission.

Michael Barnett

Barnett is a Palm Beach County Commissioner and an attorney for Shiner Law Group. He currently serves as the Chairman of the Republican Party of Palm Beach County. He has also served as Committeeman, Secretary, and Vice Chair of the Republican Party of Palm Beach County. Barnett earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida and his juris doctor from the University of Miami School of Law.

Charles Cofer

Cofer is the Fourth Judicial Circuit Public Defender. He is a former Duval County Judge and previously served as the Assistant Public Defender for the Fourth Judicial Circuit. Cofer earned his bachelor’s degree in political science and zoology from Duke University and his juris doctor from the University of Virginia.

Amira Fox

Fox is the Twentieth Circuit State Attorney. Previously, she was the Chief Assistant and Deputy Chief Assistant with the Twentieth Circuit State Attorney’s Office. She is a current member of the Florida Prosecuting Attorneys Association and the Southwest Florida Police Chiefs Association. Fox earned her bachelor’s degree in economics and international studies from American University and her juris doctor from George Washington University.

Robert “Bob” Johnson

Johnson is the Sheriff of Santa Rosa County. He is a veteran of the United States Air Force and currently serves as president of the First Judicial Circuit Law Enforcement Association. Johnson earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in criminal justice from Kaplan University.

Robin Sheppard

Sheppard is the Funeral Director of Hardage-Giddens Funeral Homes. She is a former Policy Board Member and current member of the National Funeral Directors Association. Sheppard earned her associate degree in mortuary science from Gupton College.

Dr. Joshua Stephany

Dr. Stephany is the District 9 Medical Examiner. He is a current Fellow of the National Association of Medical Examiners and previously served as the President of the Florida Association of Medical Examiners. Dr. Stephany earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of New Hampshire and his Doctor of Medicine from St. George’s University.

Dr. Barbara Wolf

Dr. Wolf is the District 5 Medical Examiner and District 24 Interim District Medical Examiner. She is a current Fellow of the National Association of Medical Examiners and is a current member of the American Society for Clinical Pathology. Dr. Wolf earned her bachelor’s degree and her Doctor of Medicine from Boston University.

###