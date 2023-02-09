Submit Release
Future USS Richard M. McCool Jr. Successfully Installs EASR Antenna

This marks the completion of EASR system deliveries for what will be the first LPD 17 Class ship and the first U.S. Navy install and activation of the SPY-6(V)2, rotating variant, S-Band radar.

“The progress made is a testament to the collaboration across multiple organizations in bringing this next-generation radar to the LPD program. The Navy and our industry partners look forward to systems activation and testing as LPD 29 continues on the path to sea trials later this year,” said Capt. Cedric J. McNeal, Amphibious Warfare Program Manager, Program Executive Office (PEO Ships).

SPY-6(V)2 provides the U.S. Navy with a common hardware variant for carrier and amphibious ships. In addition to providing hardware and software commonality, the radar will also contribute to increased engagement and overall ship self-defense.

As with all incremental technology enhancements, the Navy is applying an increased focus to ensure that the system is provided on schedule, integrated into the ship/combat system and activated. Ultimately, EASR will be made ready as an integral sensor in an integrated Ship Self-Defense System to support the ship’s employment.

As one of the Defense Department's largest acquisition organizations, PEO Ships is responsible for executing the development and procurement of all destroyers, amphibious ships, special mission and support ships, boats and craft.

