Fleet Subject Matter Experts Needed for Exam Development

Navy chief petty officers (E-7 through E-9) are needed to serve as rating fleet subject matter experts (FSMEs) for upcoming AERRs to be held in Pensacola, Florida. FSMEs provide their expertise by reviewing, validating, and updating the Navy-wide advancement exam question back for their respective ratings.

Chiefs, senior chiefs, and master chiefs on active duty, Training and Administration of the Reserves (TAR), and Reservists on Active Duty for Operational Support are encouraged to take part in the process by contacting their Type Commander (TYCOM) or rating sponsor point of contact (POC) for application information.

“Type Commanders and other rating sponsors select a diverse group of FSMEs to represent each rating and their unique job requirements,” said Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center (NETPDC) Director for the Navy Advancement Center (NAC), Cmdr. Shane Beavers. “The AERR selection process ensures all platforms, skillsets and communities throughout the fleet are well represented. Having the right mix of rating experts is key to determining appropriate and timely exam content for each administration.”

Chief Hospital Corpsman Luis Figueroa, who attended the Hospital Corpsman AERR in July 2022, believes AERRs are important in order to keep the exams current.

“The AERR process is vital to ensure the Sailors are receiving the most current, important, relevant and correct information in preparation for their advancement examinations,” said Figueroa. “It also ensures we are promoting the most qualified Sailors in our rate.”

In addition to being beneficial to the Navy as a whole, the AERRs benefit the FSMEs who attend for their rating.

“The AERR has helped me personally by ensuring that I remain current on all up-to-date policies and programs across the Hospital Corpsman rating,” said Figueroa. “It also ensures I can better equip my Sailors with the tools and training to prepare for their future exams.”

AERRs can vary in length between one and two weeks are held throughout the year, with each specific rating reviewed on average once a year. Normally, four to eight nominees are selected to be panel members for each AERR, with travel paid for by NETPDC.

The April 2023 through September 2023 schedule is as follows:

Convene Date: Rating (number of FSMEs required):

2 – 15 April GSE (6), IC (6), YNS (6)

9 – 15 April AWA (6), OS (6)

9 – 22 April AWV (8)

16 – 22 April AC (6), QM (6)

16 – 29 April CM (8), GSM (6)

23 – 29 April AWE (6)

23 April – 6 May AME (8), DC (6), GM (7), PR (8)

30 April – 6 May NCR (6)

7 – 20 May AM (6), ETV (7), FCA (6), UT (8)

14 – 20 May NCC (6)

14 – 27 May CS (6), CTI (6), RS (7), SB (6)

4 – 17 June CTN (6), ET (6) ND (6)

9 – 15 July ATO (6)

9 – 22 July ABF (6), AD (6), EO (6), FC (7), IT (6), MN (6)

16 – 29 July CTT (6)

30 July – 12 August AS (8), MT (7)

13 -26 August FT (7), HM (6), MA (8)

20 August – 2 September MMN (6)

10 -23 September CSS (6), ETN (6), MU (8)

17 – 30 September EA (6)

To view the annual AERR schedule, locate a specific rating point of contact, or view AERR eligibility requirements, log into MyNavy Portal at www.my.navy.mil.

Search under “Professional Resources,” then “Navy Advancement Center,” then “Advancement Examination Readiness Review.” Contact the TYCOM or rating sponsor POC to determine submission deadlines.

Those selected to participate will receive a selection email from the NAC approximately 45 days prior to the start of the AERR. Selectees should make early contact with NAC staff to answer any questions they may have concerning the AERR process.

As part of the MyNavy HR Force Development team, NETPDC provided products and services that enable and enhance education, training, career development, and personnel development throughout the Navy. Primary elements of the command include the Voluntary Education Department, the NAC, and the Resources Management Department.

Additional information about NETPDC can be found at https://www.netc.navy.mil/NETPDC.