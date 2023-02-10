Gun Boss, Departing

Capt. Dave Pollard, commanding officer of George H.W. Bush, praised Sandifer’s leadership and commitment to Sailors.

“Gun Boss demonstrates every day what it means to be a leader. The values she embodies and her natural ability to be an encourager and champion of Sailors across George H.W. Bush have been a huge benefit from the most junior Sailors aboard our ship to the most senior,” said Pollard.

“It is because of leaders like her who put in the effort each day to make a difference in the lives of those around her – setting the example for those they serve – that we are the deterrent force we are today. Much like our namesake, she lives a life of ‘ceiling and visibility unlimited.’”

As a young woman, Sandifer worked tirelessly to escape what she describes as the “slums.” Trying to avoid what she knew was likely to be a dead end, she relied on the discipline instilled in her by her mother and grandmother and enlisted in the U.S. Navy.

“I knew my family couldn’t afford for me to go to college, but I knew I wanted to get out there and make a difference,” said Sandifer. “I’m the first one in my family to ever join the military. I figured why not get out there and see what happens.”

Sandifer, a New York native, enlisted the U.S. Navy in August 1991 as an aviation ordnanceman airman.

When Sandifer graduated “A” school, women were not yet allowed to serve aboard aircraft carriers so her first command was a P-3 squadron. As the first woman in the P-3 shop, it was there she learned she would need to establish herself in a field dominated by men.

“I worked hard to show I was just as capable as the men I worked with,” said Sandifer. “I competed to defy my leaders’ expectations and once my shipmates realized I was every bit as dedicated and capable as them, I earned their respect.”

After working to advance, and picking up a knack for leading Sailors along the way, Sandifer began to look to her future. It wasn’t long before she learned about the opportunities of earning a commission, and set her sights on accomplishing that goal.

Her path to commissioning was full of challenges and required perseverance. She applied for the Limited Duty Officer (LDO) program multiple times before finally earning her commission on May 1, 2006.

As a newly minted naval officer, Sandifer absorbed all the guidance she could from mentors and role models. One bit of advice she still carriers with her today - and tries to instill in her Sailors - is from retired Capt. Michael Price.

“He used to tell me ‘if it doesn’t challenge you, it doesn’t change you,’” said Sandifer. “I’ve tried to face every challenge head on and to encourage my Sailors to do the same.”

Sandifer will complete her 10th deployment when she departs George H.W. Bush this week, and in all her experiences at sea, there’s one thing she cherishes above all else.

“The greatest achievement of my career is being able to help my Sailors,” said Sandifer. “Nothing compares to knowing your team is achieving the unachievable.”

And in living out her values and principles each day, she provides inspiration for young Sailors to achieve their goals and highest aspirations.

“As a young female Sailor, seeing a leader such as her inspires me to be strong and to shine a brighter path for the future of women in the Navy,” said Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Lily Cook. “That’s what she has done for us.”

Sandifer’s deployment aboard with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) earned her a place in naval history as the first woman deployed as the ordnance handling officer (OHO) on the East Coast.

She also served as the first female force OHO, and is the third woman aviation ordnance LDO to achieve the rank of commander.

Her career impact has been so widespread that her colleagues, peers, and mentors serving in the ordnance community at Naval Air Force Atlantic even put together a framed photo of her featuring her accomplishments that they hang proudly in their office.

"The picture we did is heartfelt from the entire staff and really shows the respect we have for her,” said Bill Glenn, Aerial & Seaborne Targets Manager at Naval Air Force Atlantic. “She's a rock star in the ordnance community."

And even as Sandifer prepared to depart George H.W. Bush, she urged all Sailors to continue being humble, but hungry.

“Remain who you are,” said Sandifer. “Don’t be someone you’re not. Learn from bad experiences, and turn them around. Most of all, do whatever you need to do in order to make a difference.”

After completing her assignment aboard George H.W. Bush, she will move on to become the first woman to command Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit Oceana where she will continue to inspire Sailors both old and new.