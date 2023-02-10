Sisters on Deployment

Ariana joined the Navy in 2017 knowing she wanted to be a master-at-arms. Her motivation to join was gaining a sense of independence. Angelica followed her sister into the Navy the following year as an aviation boatswain’s mate (equipment).

Both, from Phoenix, never imagined being stationed on the same base, let alone at same command. Angelica was already assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) for a year and a half before Ariana discovered she would be too.

“We didn’t grow up very affectionate towards each other,” said Angelica. “Being in the military, at the same command, definitely brought us a lot closer. I remember when Arianna told me. I was so happy because I knew her coming here meant my mom, niece, and little brother were coming with her. It made everything a lot better.”

They rarely saw each other before being assigned to the same ship and quickly learned what they were missing.

“It made us realize how much we actually do depend on each other and love each other,” said Angelica.

Approximately 5,000 Sailors are deployed aboard the George H.W. Bush. More than 70 percent of the crew, including the Aguirre sisters, never deployed before when the ship left home port on Aug. 10, 2022.

“I know we are very fortunate to have each other on deployment,” said Angelica. “It’s definitely made deployment easier because you’re going to go through hard days out here.”

“Our family thinks it’s so cool,” said Ariana. “They enjoy watching us grow together here.”

Ariana returned to Norfolk and is interested to see how her sister handles the rest of it alone.

“With personal issues, it’s hard to talk to people outside of your family,” said Arianna. “So, having her here and being able to vent about what’s not only going on here but what’s going on back home, she can understand. I know Angelica will be fine without me, but I am extremely grateful to have gotten to be a part of this with her. It is something I will cherish forever.”

The sisters used the tough times and joyful experiences of deployment to build their relationship to new heights they never thought imaginable.

