Raw Botanics Unveils Breakthrough REST Formula with CBD, CBN, Reishi, and Ashwagandha
REST Tincture with CBD, CBD, Reishi, Ashwgandha and an additional proprietary blend of plant adaptogens
Raw Botanics, the leading natural wellness brand, announces the re-launch of its product, REST to enhance sleep and support the body's natural healing process.
REST combines the best of nature's botanicals to help promote relaxation, reduce stress, and improve overall sleep quality. Our goal is to provide a natural alternative to traditional sleep aids”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, February 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raw Botanics, the leading natural wellness brand, today announces the re-launch of its newest product, REST, a unique formula that combines CBD, CBN, Reishi, and Ashwagandha, and an additional mixture of plant-based adaptogens to enhance sleep, calm the mind, and support the body's natural healing process.
— Les KOllegian
"We're thrilled to offer this innovative formula to our customers," said Les Kollegian, Raw Botanics CEO, "REST combines the best of nature's botanicals to help promote relaxation, reduce stress, and improve overall sleep quality. Our goal is to provide a safe and natural alternative to traditional sleep aids, and we believe that REST is the solution that people have been searching for."
CBD, CBN, Reishi, and Ashwagandha are four of the most powerful natural ingredients known for their stress-relieving and sleep-promoting properties. CBD is well-known for its calming effects and ability to reduce anxiety, while CBN is a natural sedative that can help improve sleep. Reishi and Ashwagandha are powerful adaptogenic herbs that can help the body adapt to stress and support overall health.
Raw Botanics' REST formula is non-psychoactive and contains only the highest-quality, third-party tested ingredients. It is vegan, gluten-free, and free from harmful chemicals or synthetic sleep aids like melatonin, making it a safe and effective choice for anyone looking to improve their sleep and overall well-being.
REST is available now for purchase online and in select retail stores. For more information, visit rawbotanics.com.
About Raw Botanics
Raw Botanics is a cutting-edge wellness company that is dedicated to helping people live healthier, more natural lives. With a focus on premium, plant-based ingredients, Raw Botanics offers a range of products designed to support optimal health and wellness. From its carefully crafted supplements to its natural skincare line, Raw Botanics is dedicated to using only the finest, ethically sourced ingredients to create products that are both effective and safe.
Founded by Les Kollegian and Brendan Smith, Raw Botanics is committed to educating the public about the benefits of a plant-based lifestyle. The company's extensive knowledge of herbal medicine, nutrition, and skincare has allowed Raw Botanics to develop innovative products that truly make a difference in people's lives.
Les Kollegian
The Raw Botanics Co.
+1 619-379-0007
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram