Help Our Heroes: American Legion Pat Tillman Memorial Post 53 Seeks Nationwide Support Raising $150,000 to Help Veterans

Veterans, service organizations and community leaders in DuPont, Washington Issue battle cry for support of American Legion annual BBQ Competition fundraiser

DUPONT, WA, USA, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DuPont Hudson’s Bay BBQ Competition, Festival and Car show event organizer Frank Diaz is determined to drive home the importance of the event’s mission: to raise $150,000 for programs and services for our veterans and military families, and to raise national awareness of the burdens and challenges they face daily.

The American Legion Pat Tillman Memorial Post 53 produces this annual event in coordination with the City of DuPont, situated next to the West Coast’s largest military installation, Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM). DuPont is home to many Veterans, military families, and retired military, with over 60% of DuPont Police & Fire Department (DPD/DFD) who are either military veterans or currently serving in the reserves or Guard, making the need for the programs and services the American Legion provides and supports even more vital to the community.

“Every veteran is affected by having served,” explains Diaz, an Army veteran and retired DOD Antiterrorism Specialist, adding, “Each veteran faces their own battles after separating from active duty; from struggles in finding health care, to finding assistance with physical or mental health challenges, to accessing their benefits or finding a job.”

The American Legion also recognizes that military families sometimes require assistance with meeting basic needs and with closing the gaps in services required. Diaz shared that the unseen enemy, PTSD, frequently occurs with deployments, causing separation anxieties. He also shared that challenges with relocation/permanent change of station (PCS) and the under/unemployment of spouses significantly affect the quality of life for veterans and dependents. These ongoing concerns rank among the top challenges facing military families today, according to the 2021 Military Family Lifestyle Survey.

“This year we also want to shine a spotlight on caregivers who have made sacrifices to disabled veterans, retirees, and military family dependents with special needs. “It’s the American Legion’s mission to enhance the well-being of America’s veterans, their families, our military and our communities by our devotion to mutual helpfulness,” said Diaz, adding, “As former service members, we understand the importance of home-front support, and that’s why this BBQ Competition and Fundraiser is so important to our community. We use the proceeds to help with immediate needs like grants to help with food, housing or childcare, to funding long-term services through partner organizations.”

The DuPont Hudson’s Bay BBQ Competition has grown from a local community festival into one of the Pacific Northwest’s largest Kansas City BBQ Society (KCBS) Sanctioned Competition. This year’s event will take place the 3rd week in August and will feature the 6th annual BBQ competition, a heritage car show, a Steak Cookoff Association (SCA) sanctioned competition, and a hot wings competition. There will also be historical interpretations including presentations by local tribal members paired with a salmon bake, a beer and wine garden, live entertainment, and abundant activities and attractions for families with children. Veteran and Military family service organizations will be providing resources and information at the event, and potential celebrity appearances are in the works, with details to be announced.

“The response so far has been tremendous,” Diaz said, “with generous commitments from businesses and organizations at both local and corporate levels, but we still have a long way to go to reach our fundraising goal. We need help getting the word out to raise national awareness about this cause, so if you are reading this, YOU CAN HELP by visiting event website dupontbbq.com to learn more about the events and sponsorship opportunities as well as learning how you can make a donation to the cause.”