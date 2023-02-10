Submit Release
News Search

There were 815 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,277 in the last 365 days.

Environmental Quality Commission selects Leah Feldon as new DEQ director

Portland, OR—Statewide, OR-- The Oregon Environmental Quality Commission today selected Leah Feldon as the new director of the Department of Environmental Quality. The commission’s vote was unanimous. The commission’s decision came after a seven-month nationwide search and included extensive input from the public and DEQ staff.

“We had two incredibly qualified finalists,” Commission Chair Kathleen George said. “Leah Feldon stood out as the kind of leader DEQ needs right now because of her deep understanding of DEQ and her vision for taking the agency to a new level. She is committed to building a more inclusive and welcoming agency while addressing Governor Tina Kotek’s expectations for accountability in serving Oregonians.”

Feldon has served as interim director since September, following the retirement of former Director Richard Whitman. She has been DEQ Deputy Director since 2016.

“Oregon is a state of breath-taking beauty and incredible natural resources,” Feldon said. “It will require constant vigilance to protect those assets for all people of Oregon, no matter their background or where they live, as well as for future generations. I am so grateful for this opportunity to help lead that work.”

Feldon entered public service at DEQ in the Office of Compliance and Enforcement in 2005 and became manager of that office in 2009. In 2016, she was appointed Special Advisor to the Director for Cleaner Air Oregon, and assembled and led a multifaceted team to deliver the new air toxics program, including legislation, rulemaking and implementation guidance. She earned her law degree from Lewis and Clark Law School in 2004 and her Bachelor of Arts from University of Dayton in Ohio. She is a member of the Oregon State Bar and has served on several non-profit boards.

Outside of work, Leah enjoys skiing, yoga, cycling and outings with friends. She loves spending time with her family, including her husband, almost-8-year-old twin daughter and son, and 2-year-old daughter.

The EQC thanks Jamie McLeod-Skinner for her excellent application and conversations about this important work. We know that she will continue to be a champion for Oregon’s environment.

Media contacts:
Harry Esteve, 503.951.3856, harry.esteve@deq.oregon.gov
Jennifer Flynt, 503.730.5924, Jennifer.flynt@deq.oregon.gov
###

You just read:

Environmental Quality Commission selects Leah Feldon as new DEQ director

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.