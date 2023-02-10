The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (TTCF) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Tattooed Chef, Inc. ("Tattooed Chef" or the "Company") TTCF on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 12, 2022, after market hours, Tattooed Chef announced that it would be restating its financial statements from March 31, 2021 to the present and should no longer be relied upon, revealing that revenue had been overstated by $5,436,000 for fiscal 2021.

On this news, Tattooed Chef's stock price fell $0.44, or 9.8%, in after-hours trading, to open at $4.05 per share on October 13, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Tattooed Chef securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

