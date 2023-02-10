Canada to reduce work experience requirements for caregivers and provide pathways to permanent residence

SCARBOROUGH, ON, Feb. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - For decades, caregivers from abroad have played an invaluable role in supporting families in Canada. In recognizing their immense sacrifices, Canada has offered pathways to permanent residence in return.

On behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, members of Parliament Salma Zahid and Rechie Valdez today announced that the amount of work experience in Canada required for a caregiver to qualify for permanent residence is being reduced from 24 months to 12 months. In addition, some spaces under the existing caregiver pathways have been reserved for caregivers who already have work experience in Canada from a previous work permit so that they are able to apply for permanent residence. The change will be effective as of April 30, 2023, and will be retrospective for caregivers who have already applied.

As a result, caregivers and their families will benefit from a faster path to permanent residence and successful settlement in Canada. By reducing the amount of work experience required in Canada, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) also intends to improve processing and applications. This update is expected to benefit around 90% of applications currently in processing, an advantage for both the caregivers who are just starting out and those who have been providing care in Canada already.

As we approach the end date of the existing caregiver programs, we will continue to make any necessary changes to show our appreciation to the caregivers who help reduce some of the stress in the lives of Canadian families in need. Work is underway on the future of caregiver programming to plan for what comes next after the pilots conclude in June 2024.

"Caregivers are an important option for families in Canada and have played an instrumental role in the lives of many growing children, aging parents, and those who need additional specialized care. By reducing the work experience required in Canada to one year, more caregivers and their families will become eligible to transition to permanent residence sooner, meaning that they can settle down and start the next chapter of their lives here in Canada."

– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"Caregivers are indispensable in assisting Canadian families, and it's an honour for us to provide them a more expedited route to permanent residence and prosperous integration into Canada. The decreased work experience requirement and reserved pathways to permanent residence recognize the sacrifices that caregivers make and the value of their work to Canadian society."

– Salma Zahid, Member of Parliament for Scarborough Centre

"It is our responsibility to support caregivers in Canada. Reducing work experience and creating reserved pathways to permanent residence are just a couple of ways we can show our appreciation for the sacrifices and hard work of caregivers. We are committed to improving the process and making changes that are needed to recognize the value that caregivers bring to our community and to Canada."

– Rechie Valdez, Member of Parliament for Mississauga-Streetsville

The change will be effective as of April 30, 2023 , and will be retrospective for caregivers who have already applied.

, and will be retrospective for caregivers who have already applied. The shift in criteria is intended to apply to applicants from both the Home Child Care Provider (HCCP) pilot and the Home Support Worker (HSW) pilot, including those whose applications have already been received by IRCC and prospective applicants for the remainder of the five–year pilots.

Since the launch of the pilots in 2019, nearly 1,600 caregivers and their family members have become permanent residents. In 2022 alone, nearly 1,100 caregivers and their family members became permanent residents through the two pilots.

Immigration accounts for almost all of Canada's labour force growth. Roughly 75% of Canada's population growth comes from immigration, mostly in the economic category. By 2036, immigrants will represent up to 30% of Canada's population, compared with 20.7% in 2011.

labour force growth. Roughly 75% of population growth comes from immigration, mostly in the economic category. By 2036, immigrants will represent up to 30% of population, compared with 20.7% in 2011. Fifty years ago, there were seven workers for every retiree in Canada . Today, that number is closer to three, and if Canada stays on its current trajectory, in the next 10 to 15 years, that ratio will drop to two workers for every retiree.

