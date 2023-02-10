Nominations Open for Marketing Order Advisory Boards

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets today announced that nominations are open for positions on New York State’s Apple, Onion, and Cabbage Marketing Order Advisory Boards. Marketing Order Advisory Boards help recommend funding priorities to the Department’s Commissioner, inform the Department of industry issues, and ensure that funded projects are having the intended impact on New York State agriculture.

Nominations should be submitted no later than Friday, March 10, 2023. Nomination forms and program information can be found at https://agriculture.ny.gov/farming/marketing-order-administration.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “New York’s agricultural industry benefits greatly by our Marketing Order Advisory Boards, helping to shape and support new market opportunities for our farmers and promotional opportunities to increase awareness about these economically sigfinicant crops. I encourage growers and processors across our state to consider serving on a board and being a part of these important initiatives.”

New York State’s Marketing Order programs are industry-initiated and provide critical funding for promotional and research-based projects aimed at improving the profitability of target crops statewide. The following Marketing Order programs are currently seeking nominations of industry professionals to serve on their Advisory Boards:

Apple Marketing Order – One opening exists for a grower from eastern New York (nominations will also be accepted for western NY apple growers, processors, and storage operators for future consideration). Apple Research and Development Order – No current openings, however nominations for apple growers from eastern and western New York, apple processors, and apple handlers will be accepted for future consideration. Onion Research and Development Order – Current openings include two growers from eastern New York and one grower from western New York (nominations will also be accepted for growers from western and central New York for future consideration). Cabbage Research and Development Order – One opening exists currently for a grower, processor, or handler from anywhere in the state; nominations will also be accepted for either designation for future consideration.

Nomination forms for each Board, as well as information on New York State’s Marketing Order programs, can be found on the Department’s Marketing Orders website. Nominations must be submitted no later than Friday, March 10, 2023 to be considered for upcoming appointments to the boards listed here. For more information, please contact William Shattuck at [email protected] or (518) 485-7306.

Marketing Order Advisory Boards typically convene twice a year: once to establish a recommended annual budget based on available funds and provide required motions; and once to ensure funded projects are meeting desired outcomes. As needed, each Advisory Board may also convene to discuss pressing industry or program issues to ensure proper implementation of the Marketing Order. Conference calls and/or in-person meetings will be scheduled based on Board member preference.