Veriday Partnership Is Restoring Communities Through Small Business Support

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Veriday, Inc. is pleased to report on its partnership with a U.S.-based social enterprise platform. Our trailblazing collaboration leverages Veriday’s digital and innovation expertise aligning digital commerce with philanthropy and social change. Veriday’s COO, Chris Lamoureux serves as an ambassador for the growing philanthropic Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform designed for the financial services industry. The partnership showcases Veriday’s commitment to lending its technical expertise to support enterprising organizations focused on community improvement. Through its digital grassroots approach to giving, the organization supports local businesses, encourages job creation and economic growth, and builds a network of community organizations through microdonations and access to digital marketing tools that expand the reach of small businesses.
“For local businesses, [the platform] drives increases in customer loyalty, sales and measurable marketing ROI while generating micro-donations directed to community nonprofits, at no additional cost to the customer, delivering, via routine sales, consistent, passive income to organizations that are transforming communities.” - Chris Lamoureux, COO, Veriday.
Veriday has been able to contribute its unique expertise in the digital arena to bolster the organization’s mission to connect local consumers and merchants to community organizations and improve digital fundraising efficiencies.
About Veriday, Inc.:
Veriday means “Honest Day,” reflecting our passion for delivering an honest day’s work with 100% client focus. We specialize in developing strategies, products, and solutions to transform your user experiences and engagement. Our experts will help you implement an end-to-end vision. From strategy, conceptual planning and design to implementation, management and technical support, we are with you every step of the way to ensure your next technology or digital marketing project is an unequivocal success. Learn more about Veriday at www.veriday.com. Get updates on LinkedIn.
Contact
Emlyn Torres
Veriday Inc.
+1 260-460-0492
marketing@veriday.com