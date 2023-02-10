Submit Release
News Search

There were 835 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,388 in the last 365 days.

MDC invites landowners to a prescribed burn workshop in Tipton March 18

Body

TIPTON, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites landowners to learn the basics of conducting a prescribed burn for habitat management. This event is open to the public and will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 18 in Tipton.

Participants will learn how to create burn lines, how the weather impacts prescribed burning, safety considerations, burn equipment use and information, and more. Weather permitting, a demonstration burn will be conducted in the mid-morning/early afternoon at the Manito Lake Conservation Area (CA). Please note that those participating on the burn line for this demonstration burn must have leather gloves and leather boots. All other participants are asked to dress for the weather.

Registration for this event is required, and upon registering, participants will be provided information for an online class that must be completed prior to the workshop. There is a $25 fee for participating in the online portion. To register for this event, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4YB. Any questions can be directed to the instructor, Ashleigh McCullough, at Ashleigh.mccullough@mdc.mo.gov or by phone at 573-796-0286 ext. 4282,

This event will be held at the Co-Mo Electric Cooperative in Tipton which is located at 29868 MO-5.

You just read:

MDC invites landowners to a prescribed burn workshop in Tipton March 18

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.