MDC invites landowners to a prescribed burn workshop in Tipton March 18

TIPTON, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites landowners to learn the basics of conducting a prescribed burn for habitat management. This event is open to the public and will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 18 in Tipton.

Participants will learn how to create burn lines, how the weather impacts prescribed burning, safety considerations, burn equipment use and information, and more. Weather permitting, a demonstration burn will be conducted in the mid-morning/early afternoon at the Manito Lake Conservation Area (CA). Please note that those participating on the burn line for this demonstration burn must have leather gloves and leather boots. All other participants are asked to dress for the weather.

Registration for this event is required, and upon registering, participants will be provided information for an online class that must be completed prior to the workshop. There is a $25 fee for participating in the online portion. To register for this event, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4YB. Any questions can be directed to the instructor, Ashleigh McCullough, at Ashleigh.mccullough@mdc.mo.gov or by phone at 573-796-0286 ext. 4282,

This event will be held at the Co-Mo Electric Cooperative in Tipton which is located at 29868 MO-5.