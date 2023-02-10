Submit Release
News Search

There were 835 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,388 in the last 365 days.

Trail renovation planned at MDC's Springfield Nature Center

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A trail renovation project soon to begin at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Springfield Conservation Nature Center will, when completed, provide a better walking experience for the quarter-million visitors that walk the nature center trails each year.

Portions of the nature center’s Savanna Ridge Trail will be closed Feb. 14-16 and Feb. 21-23 or until completed. The trail will be open when work is not being performed on the trail. This partial shutdown of the trail will allow needed renovation work to take place while, at the same time, still allow some usage of the trail. MDC crews plan to be finished by spring. The nature center’s Long Trail, normally accessed from the Savanna Ridge Trail, will be able to be accessed by a temporary trailhead from the parking lot.

The trail renovation work will consist of removing the asphalt and replacing it with a more natural surface, as well as widening and stabilizing portions of the trail. This work will only impact a portion of the nature center’s three-mile trail system. Other nature center conservation area trails will remain open, and signage will be in place to direct users to open trails.

For information about trails or to learn about other events at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center, call 417-888-4237.

You just read:

Trail renovation planned at MDC's Springfield Nature Center

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.