Trail renovation planned at MDC's Springfield Nature Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A trail renovation project soon to begin at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Springfield Conservation Nature Center will, when completed, provide a better walking experience for the quarter-million visitors that walk the nature center trails each year.

Portions of the nature center’s Savanna Ridge Trail will be closed Feb. 14-16 and Feb. 21-23 or until completed. The trail will be open when work is not being performed on the trail. This partial shutdown of the trail will allow needed renovation work to take place while, at the same time, still allow some usage of the trail. MDC crews plan to be finished by spring. The nature center’s Long Trail, normally accessed from the Savanna Ridge Trail, will be able to be accessed by a temporary trailhead from the parking lot.

The trail renovation work will consist of removing the asphalt and replacing it with a more natural surface, as well as widening and stabilizing portions of the trail. This work will only impact a portion of the nature center’s three-mile trail system. Other nature center conservation area trails will remain open, and signage will be in place to direct users to open trails.

For information about trails or to learn about other events at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center, call 417-888-4237.