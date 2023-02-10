Elegant Showers Introduces Easy Clean Glass Shower Enclosures and Shower Screens in the UK

Elegant Showers has announced the launch of its newest collection of easy-to-clean shower enclosures. The range features a nanotechnology coating that repels water and prevents the buildup of soap scum, grime, and other bathroom dirt. The stylish enclosures come in a variety of sizes and styles to suit any bathroom design. With its focus on luxury, style, and ease of cleaning, Elegant Showers' new easy-to-clean shower enclosures are poised to revolutionize the bathroom industry.

West Midlands, UK - Elegant Showers, a leading manufacturer of shower enclosures and screens, is proud to announce the launch of their Easy Clean Glass Shower Enclosures and Shower Screens in the UK. This new product line offers a solution to the long-held demand of many customers for shower enclosures that are easy to clean and maintain.

The Easy Clean Shower Enclosures UK are treated with a Nano Glass Coating that creates a water-repellent surface. This "self-cleaning" surface is achieved by covering the treated glass with a light-transparent barrier, which prevents dirt and other deposits from adhering to the surface. The result is a shower enclosure or screen that can be easily cleaned by washing or wiping with water and a cloth, either manually or with a washing machine.

The Nano Glass Coating used by Elegant Showers is of the highest quality and has been tested and proven to provide long-lasting results. The Coating Glass Shower Enclosures UK is applied in a state-of-the-art facility, ensuring the consistent and precise application of the coating to each piece of glass. The treated glass is then carefully inspected to ensure that it meets Elegant Showers' high standards for quality and performance.

The Easy Clean Glass Shower Enclosures and Shower Screens are available in various sizes and styles to suit the needs of any bathroom. Whether you are looking for a traditional hinged door shower enclosure or a modern sliding door shower screen, Elegant Showers has the perfect solution. And, with their easy-to-clean surface, you can enjoy your Shower more and less time cleaning it.

At Elegant Showers, they understand that the bathroom is an essential part of your home and that it should be both functional and stylish. That's why they offer a range of stylish and innovative shower solutions that are durable and designed to enhance the look of your bathroom.

Elegant Showers is dedicated to providing the best possible customer experience and is committed to delivering quality products and exceptional customer service. Their team of experts is always available to help you select the right Easy Clean Shower Screens solution for your home, and they offer a variety of resources and tools to help you make an informed decision.

Elegant Showers is proud to be based in the West Midlands, UK, and they are committed to supporting their local community and the broader UK economy. They source their materials from local suppliers and employ local workers, ensuring their impact on the local economy is positive and sustainable.

Visit their official website for more information about Elegant Showers and their Easy Clean Glass Shower Enclosures and Shower Screens.

About Elegant Showers:

Elegant Shower is a leading manufacturer of shower enclosures and screens in the UK. They are committed to providing their customers with high-quality products and exceptional customer service. With the launch of their Easy Clean Glass Shower Enclosures and Shower Screens, they continue to demonstrate their dedication to meeting the needs of their customers.

Media Contact

Company Name: Elegant Showers

Email: Send Email

Phone: 0121 448 0880

Address:20, Great King Street North

City: Birmingham

State: West Midlands, B19 2LF

Country: United Kingdom

Website: www.elegantshowers.co.uk/shower-enclosures-1/shower-enclosures-html/easy-cleans-shower-enclosures.html



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Elegant Showers Introduces Easy Clean Glass Shower Enclosures and Shower Screens in the UK