The Love Light Company announces a new album “The God Who Named The Stars” from recording artist Michael Stosic

Inside Album cover for The God Who Named The Stars

Michael Stosic

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Love Light Company is thrilled to announce the release of the latest album from artist Michael Stosic, The God Who Named The Stars available everywhere. Streaming now on Apple Music, Amazon Music and on Spotify.

Says Frédéric Slama of Perris Records “a Masterpiece CD. Perfect vocals, great melodies and cool arrangements.”

Drink From The Wells will be Michael’s debut inspirational single from this album. This new fast-paced song features lush acoustic guitars, mandolins and banjos. With a piano track reminiscent of the Beatles Lady Madona and Michael’s smooth and soothing vocals, this song conjures up images of American folk. Michael’s lyrics are grounded in Christianity sharing a Biblical truth that when you tell people what the Good Lord has done for you, you’re drinking from the wells of salvation. Isaiah 12:3,4.

The God Who Named The Stars is Michael’s tenth album release from The Love Light Company. For more information go to michaelstosic.com.

You're Not Alone

