Leticia Smith, CEO of Risas y Sonrisas Spanish for Kids, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview

Leticia Smith, CEO of Risas y Sonrisas Spanish for Kids, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
Leticia Smith is very passionate about developing fun and creative materials to teach Spanish to children. What an interesting interview with an amazing entrepreneur.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Leticia Smith, CEO of Risas y Sonrisas Spanish for Kids for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Leticia Smith joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
ABOUT Risas y Sonrisas Spanish for Kids
Developing fun and creative materials to teach Spanish to children has been my true passion over the past 20 years.
“Risas y Sonrisas SpanishforKids.com” is an affordable, multi-grade, multi-sensory, multi-media curriculum to teach fun and engaging Spanish lessons to children in elementary school K-5. Today, our award-winning curriculum is in use across the country and overseas by hundreds of schools and thousands of families.
I consider myself fortunate to have had all kinds of experiences in my life. I’ve always looked for opportunities that related to my passions. Now I can see how these have connected and had a great impact on the success I am having today. It’s satisfying to know that following my dreams has achieved results far exceeding my expectations.
Since 1998, Risas y Sonrisas Spanish for Kids has been helping teachers everywhere by providing them with interactive, easy-to-use, Spanish language learning programs. Our curriculum is comprehensive — employing songs, visual aids, games, music, and a variety of printed and digital materials to not only teach kids Spanish, but also to inspire them to use it! Whether you are teaching in a traditional classroom setting, homeschooling, or tutoring children in-person or online, Risas y Sonrisas Spanish for Kids has a program for you.
Leticia Smith joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Leticia Smith discusses the newest offerings of Risas y Sonrisas Spanish for Kids, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Leticia Smith joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Leticia Smith was amazing. The success of Risas y Sonrisas Spanish for Kids is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Leticia Smith on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Risas y Sonrisas Spanish for Kids. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Leticia Smith who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Leticia Smith”.
