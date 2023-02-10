2022 State of the Environment

The Division of Water Quality (DWQ) safeguards Utah’s surface and groundwater through programs designed to protect, maintain, and enhance the quality of Utah’s waters. To ensure that the state’s waters meet the requirements of the Clean Water Act and Utah Water Quality Act.

They accomplish this by developing water-quality standards and watershed protection plans, issuing permits, providing construction loans and grants, responding to environmental spills that impact waterways, and partnering with health departments to address water quality and health issues.

Continued Partnership to Restore Chalk Creek

In 1998 Chalk Creek was added to the state’s 303(d) list (impaired and threatened waters) due to erosion and sediment loading in the Creek. Thanks to the success of many voluntary non-point source projects which reduced the sediment load to the creek, the Division of Water Quality (DWQ) was able to remove Chalk Creek from the 303(d) list in 2020. Although Chalk Creek had been removed from the 303(d) list, numerous partners remained interested in continuing to improve and protect water quality in Chalk Creek and its tributaries.

In 2022, the Summit County Conservation District hosted a successful stream restoration workshop to build partnerships, share information, and demonstrate the ability of Beaver Dam Analogs (BDAs) to capture sediment and reduce erosion. BDAs are designed to mimic natural beaver dams which help reduce downstream sedimentation and reduce potential for further erosion and incision of the streambed.

The workshop was held on an 11,000 acre ranch that had partnered with the Summit County Conservation District, DWQ, and other federal and state agencies to address erosion. In 2020, over 100 BDAs were installed on the ranch which were able to be used for the demonstration. The BDAs garnered enough attention that CBS Mornings visited the site in the Summer of 2022 to report on the effectiveness of the BDAs in combating drought and wildfires, in addition to supporting the reintroduction of beavers.

“Non-point source pollution is a growing problem in the West, and partnerships are critical to achieving our mutual goals of safe, clean water,” explains Jodi Gardberg, manager of the DWQ Watershed Protection Section. “Chalk Creek shows how much we can accomplish when we work together to improve water quality.”

In addition to the 2022 workshop, BDAs were installed on Porcupine and Snake Creek, which are both tributaries to Chalk Creek. Another 116 BDAs were installed on Fish Creek, another tributary to Chalk Creek. BDAs were first installed in Fish Creek in 2020. The continued interest of partners to protect and improve water quality in Chalk Creek demonstrates the success DWQ has had over the years to address non-point source pollution.

Millville City’s Prospective Move from Septic to Sewer

Over the past 30 years, Millville City’s Glenridge Well suffered contamination from individual septic tank systems. This was evidenced by an increase in nitrate concentrations in the well from 3.3 mg/L to 8.8 mg/L. High levels of nitrates in water can be dangerous to human health, especially infants.

This nitrate increase required the construction of a new sewerage system and connection to Hyrum City’s water reclamation plant. At the time, Millville was the second largest unsewered community in Utah. Millville’s plan to implement their new sewerage system will protect a valuable regional drinking water resource and contribute to growth in the area.

New sewer systems are challenging projects to implement due to high costs and affordability concerns from the community. Millville’s project faced these difficulties as well as the recent escalation in construction costs due to trade labor shortages, materials costs, and supply chain issues. The total project cost is $30,060,000.

To address cost concerns, the Water Quality Board partnered with the US Department of Agriculture-Rural Development (USDA-RD) to bring this project in at an affordable monthly rate for Millville residents. The Water Quality Board has committed $9,250,000 in grant funding and the USDA-RD has committed $9,349,000 in grant funding, as well as low interest loans from both agencies. These funding packages will set a monthly sewer rate of $88.97.

Mayor David Hair and Cory Twedt, city recorder, represented their community well and the citizens of Millville have shown strong support and commitment to the project. When complete, the Millville sewer project will result in lasting regional sewer service, a healthy, vibrant community, with long term protection of the critical drinking water supply on which the town depends and grows.