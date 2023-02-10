Division of Water Infrastructure Announces Spring 2023 Funding Application Training at Five Sites Statewide

The Division of Water Infrastructure in the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality will hold training for completing and submitting water and wastewater funding and stormwater planning grant applications for the Spring 2023 funding round at five locations across the state. Application training will be offered from February 28 through March 9 at Hendersonville, Hickory, Raleigh, Pembroke and Williamston. The Raleigh training will also offer virtual participation via WebEx and will be recorded and posted on the Division website. There is no registration cost.

Training will cover programmatic information, application package completion, Priority Rating Systems, a primer for Viable Utilities, funding expectations, funding timelines and will include an overview of new Lead Service Line Replacement funding and Emerging Contaminant funding. Additional information on funding programs offered during the Spring 2023 funding round is available on the Division website.

All funding applications must be received by the Division no later than 5:00 p.m. on May 1, 2023.

Schedule and Locations for Spring 2023 Application Training Sessions

RSVP to jennifer.haynie@ncdenr.gov (919.707.9173) prior to the desired session and provide name, organization, email, phone number, and the desired training location. All training sessions contain the same content. Application materials will be available on the Division website before training begins.

Tuesday, February 28, 2023, Hendersonville, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Hendersonville Operations Center, 305 Williams St., Hendersonville, NC

Wednesday, March 1, 2023, Hickory, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Western Piedmont Council of Governments, 1880 2nd Ave. NW, Hickory, NC

Monday, March 6, 2023, Raleigh, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (virtual option available, will be recorded)

Steve Troxler Agricultural Sciences Center, 440 Reedy Creek Road, Raleigh

Wednesday, March 8, 2023, Pembroke, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Lumber River Council of Governments, 30 C.J. Walker Road /COMtech Park, Pembroke, NC

Thursday, March 9, 2023, Williamston, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

NC Telecenter, 415 East Boulevard # 130, Williamston, NC

Funding Availability for Spring 2023 Applications

Applications will be considered for the following funding programs in the Spring 2023 funding round and will be covered in the training session:

Applications for drinking water and wastewater construction projects will be considered for funding from the State Revolving Funds and the Community Development Block Grant-Infrastructure programs.

The State Revolving Funds (SRFs) will provide low-interest loans (including principal forgiveness loans) for wastewater and drinking water projects. In addition to the SRF funds typically available, this round will include the use of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) general supplemental funds. Applications for addressing emerging contaminants (e.g., PFAS) and for identifying and replacing lead service lines will also be accepted. Local government units and non-profit water corporations (and investor-owned drinking water utilities for drinking water projects) are eligible to apply for up to $25 million in Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loans and up to $35 million in Clean Water State Revolving Fund loans.

The Community Development Block Grant-Infrastructure (CDBG-I) program will provide grants to fund wastewater and drinking water projects in areas that meet the U.S. Housing and Urban Development low-to-moderate income threshold (LMI). It is available to non-entitlement municipalities and counties and offers grants up to $3 million grants per applicant every three years.

Applications for stormwater planning projects will be considered for funding from the Local Assistance for Stormwater Infrastructure Investments (LASII) fund. Stormwater planning grants will be available to conduct research or investigative studies, alternatives analyses, the preparation of engineering concept plans or engineering designs, and similar activities intended to help an eligible entity determine the best solutions for the entity’s stormwater quality or quantity issue and to engineer and permit the solutions. Nature-based solutions are allowed. Municipalities and counties (or their regional Council of Government or nonprofit partners) are eligible to apply for up to $400,000 per applicant. The ARPA administration plan for stormwater funding is available on the Division website .

