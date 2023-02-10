Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,424 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,694 in the last 365 days.

Google Bard: The Next Big Leap in The SERPs

ChatGPT has some competition

BRIGHTON, UK, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Google has announced the launch of a new conversational AI service, powered by LaMDA, called Bard, available to trusted testers. With the meteoric rise in popularity of ChatGPT, Bard attempts to combine the wealth of knowledge in the world with the “power, intelligence and creativity of Google’s large language models.” It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses to the user.

Google describes Bard as “an outlet for creativity, and a launchpad for curiosity, helping you to explain new discoveries from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to a 9-year-old, or learn more about the best strikers in football right now, and then get drills to build your skills.”

With Featured Snippets, People Also Ask, the Knowledge Graph and segments from videos already dominating the Search Engine Results Pages (SERPs) and providing value to a user without having to click through to a website, Google promise that the end user will soon see AI-powered features that distil ever more complex information into digestible formats.

Bard may have significant ramifications for SEOs, content creators, digital marketers and website managers as they learn to create digital experiences that appeal to search engines and users alike. Martin Hayman, Co-founder of SEO platform RankCaddy, explains:

“Content and SEO disciplines continue to evolve as search engines introduce new features and users’ expectations shift. Marketing professionals will need to evolve and adapt their tactics to maintain a competitive edge and provide the best user experience.”

Currently, timelines for the full rollout of Bard are unclear but expect Google to provide more updates in the coming months.

Martin Hayman
RankCaddy
1234567890 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube

You just read:

Google Bard: The Next Big Leap in The SERPs

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.