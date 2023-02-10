Google Bard: The Next Big Leap in The SERPs
ChatGPT has some competitionBRIGHTON, UK, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Google has announced the launch of a new conversational AI service, powered by LaMDA, called Bard, available to trusted testers. With the meteoric rise in popularity of ChatGPT, Bard attempts to combine the wealth of knowledge in the world with the “power, intelligence and creativity of Google’s large language models.” It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses to the user.
Google describes Bard as “an outlet for creativity, and a launchpad for curiosity, helping you to explain new discoveries from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to a 9-year-old, or learn more about the best strikers in football right now, and then get drills to build your skills.”
With Featured Snippets, People Also Ask, the Knowledge Graph and segments from videos already dominating the Search Engine Results Pages (SERPs) and providing value to a user without having to click through to a website, Google promise that the end user will soon see AI-powered features that distil ever more complex information into digestible formats.
Bard may have significant ramifications for SEOs, content creators, digital marketers and website managers as they learn to create digital experiences that appeal to search engines and users alike. Martin Hayman, Co-founder of SEO platform RankCaddy, explains:
“Content and SEO disciplines continue to evolve as search engines introduce new features and users’ expectations shift. Marketing professionals will need to evolve and adapt their tactics to maintain a competitive edge and provide the best user experience.”
Currently, timelines for the full rollout of Bard are unclear but expect Google to provide more updates in the coming months.
