Google Analytics 4: Only 18% of Users Are Actively Analysing Their Data

Time running out for Google Analytics users

BRIGHTON, UK, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent survey of over 300 SEOs concluded that only 18% are actively using Google Analytics 4 (GA4) to record and analyse their data, despite the deadline to switch coming in July 2023.

Asked by SEO analyst Carrie Hill “What’s the status of your GA4 install?” in January 2023 on Twitter, 18% of those surveyed said they were “Collecting & Using Data” while 42% responded that they are “Just Collecting Data”. If the “No vote” option is removed, these figures jump to 26% and 52%, respectively.

GA4 represents the biggest change in the Google Analytics platform since the launch of Universal Analytics (UA) in 2012, and brings an entirely new user-centric, event-based model of data collection, operates across platforms, and does not rely on cookies to ensure the highest standards of user privacy.

Launched in October 2020, it is the default property for new installs but has run alongside UA. In July 2023, UA will stop collecting data, and users will have a further 6 months of access. After that, it will all be deleted and all users will be forced to use GA4.

With less than 6 months before the deadline to switch, and significant amounts of users still not familiar with the platform, experts are urging users to begin training and familiarising themselves with Google Analytics 4. Martin Hayman, Co-founder of SEO platform RankCaddy, explains:

“Google Analytics 4 requires a completely new way of thinking to analyse and gain insights from your data, in order to make informed decisions regarding performance. SEOs and digital marketing professionals who are quickest to adapt will gain a competitive edge. With time running out, we really recommend SEOs familiarise and train themselves with everything GA4 has to offer as soon as possible.”

With such a large change, a wide range of in-person and online GA4 training solutions have entered the market. With different requirements for disciplines such as SEO, Paid Media, UX and eCommerce, it’s vital that professionals are familiar with the new platform.

