Dr. Heidi Schreiber-Pan to Present at 2023 Mental Health America Conference: Next Gen Prevention
Dr. Schreiber-Pan to Present TAMING THE ANXIOUS BRAIN WITH NATURE IN MIND at Mental Health America Conference about The Power of Nature Informed Mental HealthTOWSON, MARYLAND, USA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Heidi Schreiber-Pan, a renowned mental health expert and author, will be presenting at the 2023 Mental Health America Conference: Next Gen Prevention, taking place on June 08-10, 2023 in Washington DC. This conference will bring together leading mental health professionals, policymakers, and advocates to discuss the latest trends and innovations in the field of mental health and wellness.
Dr. Schreiber-Pan's presentation, "Taming the Anxious Brain with Nature in Mind: The Power of Nature Informed Mental Health," has been selected as one of 32 approved presentations from over 800 proposals. This presentation will explore the impact of nature on mental health and well-being, and the benefits of incorporating nature-based interventions into traditional mental health treatment approaches.
"I am honored to have been selected to present at the 2023 Mental Health America Conference and to share my research on the role of nature in mental health," said Dr. Schreiber-Pan. "As we continue to face unprecedented levels of stress and anxiety, it is more important than ever to understand the ways in which we can harness the power of nature to support and enhance our mental health."
The 2023 Mental Health America Conference will provide a unique opportunity for mental health professionals and advocates to learn about cutting-edge research and innovative practices, exchange ideas and best practices, and collaborate on efforts to improve mental health and well-being for all.
For more information on the 2023 Mental Health America Conference, please visit the Mental Health America website at www.mentalhealthamerica.org.
About Heidi Schreiber-Pan, Ph.D., LCPC
Dr. Schreiber-Pan is a highly respected mental health expert and author, with over 20 years of experience in the field. She is the author of several books and articles on the impact of nature on mental health and well-being and is a sought-after speaker and consultant. Dr. Schreiber-Pan is committed to improving access to effective mental health care and promoting the integration of nature-based interventions into traditional mental health treatment approaches.
About Mental Health America
Mental Health America is a leading community-based nonprofit dedicated to addressing the needs of those living with mental illness and promoting the overall mental health of all Americans. Founded in 1909, Mental Health America is the nation's oldest and largest grassroots mental health organization. Today, with more than 200 affiliates nationwide, Mental Health America continues to be a strong voice for mental health, working to ensure that people with mental health conditions have access to the care they need.
About Center for Nature Informed Therapy
The Center for Nature Informed Therapy (CNIT) is a clinical mental health organization that specializes in integrating the natural world into psychotherapy through nature-informed counseling and group programs. As a division of Chesapeake Mental Health Collaborative, CNIT offers programs ranging from walk & talk sessions, wilderness retreats, and nature immersion backpacking trips, to certification programs for mental health professionals. For more information about the Center for Nature Informed Therapy, visit its website at www.natureinformedtherapy.com.
