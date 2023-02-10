Red River Delta development conference to take place this Sunday

VIETNAM, February 10 -

HÀ NỘI — A conference on the development of Hồng (Red River) Delta region with the chair of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính will be organised this Sunday in the north-eastern province of Quảng Ninh’s Hạ Long City.

This information was announced at a press meeting held in Hà Nội on Thursday. With the theme “Linking Development – Innovation – Green and Sustainability", the event will attract the participation of leaders of the Government and ministries, sectors and localities in the region, as well as domestic and foreign investors. It is expected that about 900 delegates will attend the conference, the largest number of recent regional conferences.

In addition, an announcement of the Government's action plan to implement Resolution No 30-NQ/TW, investment promotion activities in the Red River Delta and the master plan for Quảng Ninh Province in the 2021-30 period, and the Hạ Long City master plan to 2040 will also be held during the event.

According to the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the region’s socio-economic growth has seen positive results. The average economic growth in the 2005-20 period reached 7.94 per cent a year, higher than the national average. Its economic scale has increased rapidly, accounting for 29.4 per cent of the country’s GDP.

The Red River Delta is also a region with a strong and dynamic private sector with the second largest number of enterprises in the country. It takes the second place in attracting FDI, accounting for 31.4 per cent of the country's total FDI capital.

Within the framework of the conference, there will be 20 ODA projects with a capital scale of more than US$2 billion signed with international donors. Another 18 investment certificates, four investment decisions and two memorandums of understanding will also be granted. — VNS