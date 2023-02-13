Howly catches up with new tech challenges and aims to provide the best help in 2023
Many people are astonished to learn that what we offer is not AI, but that there is always someone behind the screen.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The year 2022 might have been volatile. However, some companies still manage to grow and build plans in conditions of constant instability. Among such businesses on the list is Howly, the start-up that decides to play it ambitiously and conquer new heights in 2023.
— Ihor Shramko, Chief Operating Officer
Howly is a question-and-answer platform with dozens of thousands of cases per month and an ambitious outlook. And stepping into 2023, they are also willing to cover a lot. From adding new topics to their portfolio to the growth of their team and more — Howly seems to like endeavors.
This multifunctional help platform was launched with a focus on several niches simultaneously. However, smartphone, household appliance and PC issues solutions have soon become one of the company’s primary specializations due to high demand among users. They keep inquiring about what to do when a laptop keeps freezing, iPhone apps aren’t working, or a fridge isn’t cooling, and Howly has a solution for everyone.
However, the platform was created with a bigger idea in mind: to make a universal space for multi-sphere answers. Thus, the top priority for Howly in 2023 is extension and growth. Their plans include providing more help in Beauty and Wellness, as well as expanding to financial advice. And this inevitably leads to team growth, which is the second crucial point they aim to reach.
Without a doubt, the last couple of years made many people put their plans on hold. But Howly philosophy is quite subjective towards such an approach. So, hardened in 2022, the company continues to make expansion their main priority. Increasing the number of topics requires more involvement and more dedicated professionals on board.
Ihor Shramko, Chief Operating Officer at Howly, says, “Many people are astonished when they learn that what we offer is not AI, but that there is always someone behind the screen. Howly is about real people who can enter a client’s position, be patient, and keep explaining something when needed. We also take each case individually and aim to provide tailored consulting. We are not bots, we are real people.”
Taking this into account, it becomes quite clear that operating a team of professionals can be quite a test in comparison to using AI. And so, Howly’s aim to create a place where everyone gets an exhaustive answer seems quite ambitious. Indeed, such focus requires much work, but Howly is prepared for this challenge.
“The world is changing, and new technologies appear almost every day, so the task of our team is to keep up with them and be able to meet all the needs of our clients”, this is how Ihor Shramko describes the number one task for the team in the upcoming year.
Howly statistics show, that almost 40% of all the issues they solve are related to state-of-the-art technologies. For instance, when brand new iPhone versions are released in September, they regularly trace the surge of questions related to its functionality.
For services like Howly, this tendency gives a powerful lesson of being a step ahead. Thus, they want to continue educating their experts on special in-depth training related to new tech introductions. And so, the Howly team should be 100% tech-savvy and always possess perfect knowledge of any technology. Moreover, they want to maintain the same responsible approach to any niches they work with.
All in all, nowadays, any user can somehow find multiple answers on the web: from what is the best investment option, to getting help with apps troubleshooting or quick HP laptop problems fix, or even defining some daily skincare. But it’s much more precious when they can encounter prompt help with some novelty. It seems that being the very place to provide any resolution is the main plan of Howly for 2023.
