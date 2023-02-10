Adhue Graphic Resources Flourishes in New Facility
Minnesota plastic converter company achieves new heights after recent expansionBLAINE, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2021, Adhue Graphic Resources—an acclaimed Minnesota plastic supplier—purchased a new facility in Blaine, MN. With this exciting development, the company was able to expand from 20,000 square feet to 46,000 square feet, more than doubling the size of their manufacturing and warehousing capabilities..
Over a year has passed since the initial purchase of the Blaine facility. In the intervening period, Adhue Graphic Resources fully relocated all operations to their new base. The company is now well-settled and enjoying the benefits of the recent expansion.
Moving into a larger facility has allowed Adhue to stock more materials, expand their converting capabilities, acquire more equipment, and even hire new employees.
According to Mike Patterson, VP of Sales, the Adhue Mission is “to attract and attain customers with high value products and services while providing the most satisfying customer service experience in the industry.”
Thanks to their new facility and expanded capabilities, Adhue is better able to serve their mission and their customers more effectively than ever before.
About Adhue Graphic Resources: Adhue Graphic Resources is a plastic converter company located in Minnesota. Founded in 1992, Adhue has been a leading supplier of printable plastics and materials converting services for more than three decades. They have a wide range of capabilities, including cutting, kitting, slitting, sheeting, and more. With over 75 years of combined experience in sales, research, and development, and a shared commitment to providing quality customer service, the Adhue team is equipped to handle your plastics project, whatever it may be. For more information, contact Adhue Graphic Resources today.
