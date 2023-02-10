Southern Hydraulic Cylinder, Inc. Reaps Benefits of Equipment Acquisition
With the addition of a new machine, their operations are more efficient than everATHENS, TN, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Back in December of 2021, leading hydraulic cylinder manufacturer, Southern Hydraulic Cylinder, Inc., temporarily closed their department for repairs. This brief halt of operations gave the company an opportunity to revamp their facilities and bring in a brand new CNC machine.
The machine they acquired is a Mori Seiki NLX 4000 multi axis lathe. The lathe’s multi axis features make it possible for the Southern Hydraulic team to perform mill type operations on parts while they are in the lathe.
Over the course of the last year, Southern Hydraulic Cylinder, Inc. has used the Mori Seiki NLX 4000 multi axis lathe to enhance their operations in a number of ways. It has given them further design flexibility and the ability to create components that are more complete and complex.
The new lathe has also increased the company’s work capacity and efficiency. It allows them to carry out operations more quickly and effectively, which results in higher throughput.
“We strive to be a low cost, high quality welded cylinder supplier with one of the shortest lead times in the industry,” said Vice President and CEO, Jeff Zabo. “As a small, privately owned facility, we can do things the large manufacturers just cannot.”
With their updated equipment, Southern Hydraulic Cylinder, Inc. is more able than ever to uphold their goal of providing top tier affordable products to all of their customers.
About Southern Hydraulic Cylinder, Inc.: Founded in 1989, Southern Hydraulic has been manufacturing high quality hydraulic cylinders for over three decades. Their unparalleled speed and efficiency and superior products have made them the leading manufacturer of custom hydraulic cylinders in the U.S. For more information, contact Southern Hydraulic Cylinder, Inc. today.
Jeff Zabo
Southern Hydraulic Cylinder
+1 800-737-8988
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube