Cyberize It, LLC is now Certified By the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyberize It, LLC a business specializing in Remote Online Notarization Software Services, is proud to announce national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Name of RPO, a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). WBENC Certification is the gold standard for women-owned business certification in the United States.
"I'm very excited that we have obtained this certification, it will add to our abilities to work with National Government Agencies," stated Amy Seitz, CEO of Cyberize It, LLC; "in addition, it will help the millions of other contractors or vendors who need to fulfil their obligations toward the DBE requirements to help them obtain further work as well."
The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the Women's Business Enterprise Council Ohio River Valley (WEBECORV) is a meticulous process, including an in-depth review of the business and a site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women, and that the business has appropriate structure and strategic business planning and implementation in place.
By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs, which in turn empowers women as leaders and brings about a more diverse, balanced and sustainable economy.
WBENC Certification combined with professional development and engagement in the WBENC network provides unsurpassed opportunities year-round, both virtually and in-person, for women-owned businesses to grow and expand their business and innovation through events, programming and connections with major corporations and other WBEs.
About Cyberize It, LLC:
Cyberize It, LLC was founded in March of 2021. Offering its software solution in more than 33 states and in the US territory of Guam.
Cyberize It, LLC is a small, 100% woman owned business based out of Columbus, Ohio. Created by a long-term Notary, Amy realized that the software options for Notaries just did not meet her needs, standards, or requirements.
Cyberize It, LLC offers a streamlined process where individuals can upload a document and connect to a notary, as well as allows for the Notary to setup their own client base and facilitate the notarization directly with them.
Cyberize It, LLC is a Certified as WBENC Women's Business Enterprise (WBE), Ohio Women Owned Business, and a LGBT Business Enterprise®.
To learn more, go to www.cyberizeit.com.
About WBENC:
Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation’s leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 18,000 certified Women’s Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 500 Corporate Members, most of which are Fortune 500. Thousands of corporations representing America’s most prestigious brands, as well as many states, cities, and other entities, look for and accept WBENC Certification. Through the Women Owned initiative, WBENC also is a leader in supporting consumer-oriented female entrepreneurs and those who do business with them by raising awareness for why, where and how to buy Women Owned. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org and www.buywomenowned.com.
Amy Seitz
