Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,439 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,730 in the last 365 days.

End to End Enterprise Solutions acquires D2K Technologies

End to End Enterprise Solutions logo, Words with embracing brackets.

End to End Enterprise Solutions LLC. is an 8(a), Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned, and Disadvantaged Small Business. It offers advanced technology solutions, cybersecurity, AI/ML services to assist private and public-sector clients to manage and maintain th

D2K Logo is a butterfly signifying transformation to the left with the Words D2K Tech to the right. Under it is the caption An End to End Enterprise Solutions company.

Now part of the End to End Enterprise Solutions family, D2K is a strong leader in the AI and Autonomous Systems market.

D2K Technologies purchase accelerates End to End Enterprise Solutions’ leadership, product offerings and customer base in AI/ML and Autonomous systems market.

We'll capitalize on growth opportunities in the AI/ML markets. D2K's mastery of AI will boost our capabilities to perform to a high standard, which is always our benchmark for client satisfaction.”
— Esteve Mede
ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- End to End Enterprise Solutions Inc. (E3S), (formerly End to End Computing), a Virginia-based Advanced Technologies and AI/ML services company, recently completed the acquisition of D2K Technologies. This will accelerate End to End Enterprise Solutions’ leadership, product offerings and customer base in AI/ML and Autonomous systems, driving greater scale and revenue growth from an expanded total addressable market.

Esteve Mede, CEO of End to End Enterprise Solutions said, “This is an important achievement for us since the combined company is positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities in the AI/ML markets with favorable long-term prospects. Both teams have worked tirelessly to make this happen and our transition is road mapped to prevent service or client disruption.”

Esteve Mede explained the rationale, “Our purchase of D2K Technologies ticked many boxes, since the strength of their services and mastery of AI has been recognized in all the right places. They will boost our capabilities to perform to a high standard, which is always our benchmark for client satisfaction.”

Maria Walker, founder of D2K added: “We wanted to capitalize on the segment footprint E3S has been building systematically over its lifespan. The benefit is mutual since they can use the power of our small footprint and together, we can gain a solid footing with speed. Most importantly we trust E3S’ management style, their attention to detail and their caring for employees.

This acquisition increases the number of IPs offered to customers from two to six and will provide customers with a one-stop-shop for their Advanced tech needs. This includes expanded Custom Computer Programming capabilities, comprising advanced methodologies such as Model Based Engineering, Intelligent Autonomous Systems, Agile Software Development and Big Data Analytics.

D2K’s proven AI team enables E3S to innovate and contribute to the industry thinking on the utilization of digital twin technologies in a meaningful way and accelerates the strategic objective of scaling revenues by monetizing the subject matter expert status of D2K and E3S’ masterminds, IP licensing and custom design and delivery.

-ENDS-

Editor notes:
End to End Enterprise Solutions LLC. founded in 2012, almost 11 years ago, by Esteve Mede and Carlton Harris, is an 8(a), Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned, and Disadvantaged Small Business. Under their guidance, with principal Wilfredo (Freddy) Candelaria, it offers advanced technology solutions, cybersecurity, AI/ML services to assist private and public-sector clients to manage and maintain their mission. With a primary base in the Gov-Con space, it has achieved solid success and growth in that segment and is FedRAMP certified. E3S also boasts proprietary services such as Singularity-IT™, a SOC solution and NIMBLE™ a low-code\no-code AI\ML digital twin development platform.

D2K is a strong leader in the AI and Autonomous Systems market and has been a pioneer behind the development of systems for NASA and the Aerospace industry since being founded in 2014 by Maria Walker and co-managed by Mark Walker. They specialize in Deployment of Integrated Cognitive Computer Systems which are Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems. These systems encompass machine learning, adaptive reasoning, natural language processing, model-based engineering, autonomous system control, digital-twin simulation, big data analytics process management and control, system health prognostics, and intuitive human-computer interaction.

Esteve Mede
End to End Enterprise Solutions
emede@eecomputing.com

You just read:

End to End Enterprise Solutions acquires D2K Technologies

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.