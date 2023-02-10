End to End Enterprise Solutions acquires D2K Technologies
End to End Enterprise Solutions LLC. is an 8(a), Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned, and Disadvantaged Small Business. It offers advanced technology solutions, cybersecurity, AI/ML services to assist private and public-sector clients to manage and maintain th
D2K Technologies purchase accelerates End to End Enterprise Solutions’ leadership, product offerings and customer base in AI/ML and Autonomous systems market.
Esteve Mede, CEO of End to End Enterprise Solutions said, “This is an important achievement for us since the combined company is positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities in the AI/ML markets with favorable long-term prospects. Both teams have worked tirelessly to make this happen and our transition is road mapped to prevent service or client disruption.”
Esteve Mede explained the rationale, “Our purchase of D2K Technologies ticked many boxes, since the strength of their services and mastery of AI has been recognized in all the right places. They will boost our capabilities to perform to a high standard, which is always our benchmark for client satisfaction.”
Maria Walker, founder of D2K added: “We wanted to capitalize on the segment footprint E3S has been building systematically over its lifespan. The benefit is mutual since they can use the power of our small footprint and together, we can gain a solid footing with speed. Most importantly we trust E3S’ management style, their attention to detail and their caring for employees.
This acquisition increases the number of IPs offered to customers from two to six and will provide customers with a one-stop-shop for their Advanced tech needs. This includes expanded Custom Computer Programming capabilities, comprising advanced methodologies such as Model Based Engineering, Intelligent Autonomous Systems, Agile Software Development and Big Data Analytics.
D2K’s proven AI team enables E3S to innovate and contribute to the industry thinking on the utilization of digital twin technologies in a meaningful way and accelerates the strategic objective of scaling revenues by monetizing the subject matter expert status of D2K and E3S’ masterminds, IP licensing and custom design and delivery.
-ENDS-
Editor notes:
End to End Enterprise Solutions LLC. founded in 2012, almost 11 years ago, by Esteve Mede and Carlton Harris, is an 8(a), Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned, and Disadvantaged Small Business. Under their guidance, with principal Wilfredo (Freddy) Candelaria, it offers advanced technology solutions, cybersecurity, AI/ML services to assist private and public-sector clients to manage and maintain their mission. With a primary base in the Gov-Con space, it has achieved solid success and growth in that segment and is FedRAMP certified. E3S also boasts proprietary services such as Singularity-IT™, a SOC solution and NIMBLE™ a low-code\no-code AI\ML digital twin development platform.
D2K is a strong leader in the AI and Autonomous Systems market and has been a pioneer behind the development of systems for NASA and the Aerospace industry since being founded in 2014 by Maria Walker and co-managed by Mark Walker. They specialize in Deployment of Integrated Cognitive Computer Systems which are Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems. These systems encompass machine learning, adaptive reasoning, natural language processing, model-based engineering, autonomous system control, digital-twin simulation, big data analytics process management and control, system health prognostics, and intuitive human-computer interaction.
Esteve Mede
End to End Enterprise Solutions
emede@eecomputing.com